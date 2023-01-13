BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 30 in the 100 block of 89th Avenue NE a cellphone was stolen.
• On Dec. 31 in the 11900 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a theft from a motor vehicle.
• On Dec. 31 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 2 in the 100 block of 89th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a catalytic converter being stolen from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 2 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a purse was stolen.
• On Jan. 3 at the intersection of 89th Avenue NE and Lincoln Street NE an adult male was arrested for possession of a stolen rifle, being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm, third-degree drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant. An adult female was also arrested for third-degree drug possession.
Property damage
• On Dec. 30 in the 12100 block of Seventh Street NE a male was cited for intentionally damaging a garage door and was issued a trespassing notice.
• On Dec. 30 in the 1200 block of 131st Lane NE vandalism and harassment were reported.
• On Jan. 2 in the 9300 block of Central Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On Jan. 2 in the 10100 block of West Pleasure Creek Parkway NE a snowmobile fire occurred.
• On Jan. 5 in the 12100 block of Yancy Street NE an adult male was cited for property damage at a residence.
Assault
• On Dec. 31 in the 13000 block of Eldorado Street NE a juvenile male was arrested for a domestic assault against his sister.
• On Jan. 1 in the 3200 block of 92nd Lane NE a father was arrested for a domestic assault against his wife and son.
• On Jan. 2 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE a male and female were arrested for being involved in a fight that broke out after an individual cut in front of a man and woman at a store. The suspects were arrested for second-degree riot, fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct, fighting and/or for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Jan. 2 in the 3200 block of 119th Avenue NE a son was involved in a domestic assault against his father.
• On Jan. 3 in the 100 block of 121st Avenue NE a father and son here involved in a domestic assault.
• On Jan. 3 in the 10900 block of Goodhue Street NE a domestic assault occurred between a husband and wife.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 30 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Highway 10 NE an adult male was arrested for a third-degree DWI, driving after cancellation, for having no insurance and for being involved in a hit and run.
• On Dec. 31 in the 1000 block of 87th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and a DWI test refusal.
• On Dec. 31 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and Naples Street NE a male driver was arrested for possession of a firearm while intoxicated and for a DWI test refusal.
• On Jan. 1 at the intersection of South Lake Boulevard NE and Lakes Parkway NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI following a single vehicle crash.
• On Jan. 1 at the intersection of East Pleasure Creek Parkway NE and Washington Street NE an adult male and female were arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Jan. 1 at the intersection of 114th Avenue NE and Club West Parkway NE a blunt was confiscated during a traffic stop.
• On Jan. 1 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE an adult female driver, who was involved in a single-vehicle crash, was arrested for a second-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 2 in the 9900 block of Ulysses Street NE a slumped over male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 3 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and Interstate 35W NE a driver was arrested for a DUI and leaving the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on foot.
• On Jan. 4 at the intersection of Ball Road NE and Lexington Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and for having multiple outstanding warrants.
• On Jan. 5 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, obstruction of justice and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Jan. 5 in the 10800 block of Austin Street NE a slumped over adult female driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 5 in the 9800 block of Polk Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and for reckless driving after ramming their vehicle into a parked vehicle on private property.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 30 in the 600 block of 91st Avenue NE there was a report of sexual solicitation where a female reported a male sent nude photos of her without her permission to a third party.
• On Dec. 31 in the 11600 block of Able Street NE a male experiencing chest pains later died of cardiac arrest.
• On Jan. 1 in the 1000 block of Paul Parkway NE a male was found dead.
• On Jan. 4 in the 11200 block of Hastings Street NE an elderly male was found dead.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 7 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 7 in the 4800 block of Sixth Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Jan. 8 in the 1000 block of Grandview Way NE groceries were stolen from an apartment vestibule.
• On Jan. 9 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Jan. 5 in the 5100 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for property damage and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Jan. 6 in the 4600 block of Monroe Street NE in Hilltop property damage was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 8 in the 4500 block of Madison Street NE a male driver, from Columbia Heights, was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 8 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 39th Avenue NE a female driver, from Minneapolis, was arrested for a DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 28 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 28 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 28 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an adult male shoplifter was cited for a theft and then subsequently arrested for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Dec. 28 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male was arrested for a gross misdemeanor theft, possession of theft tools and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Dec. 28 in the 500 block of 63rd Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 29 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male shoplifter was arrested for a theft, trespassing and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Dec. 30 in the 1300 block of Onondaga Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 30 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 31 in the 5700 block of Second Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 1 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a vehicle theft.
• On Jan. 2 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
Property damage
• On Jan. 3 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE a fire occurred.
• On Jan. 3 at the intersection of East River Road NE and 79th Way NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On Dec. 31 in the 1200 block of Norton Avenue NE officers responded to a female claiming she had been assaulted and her property damaged. When officers arrived, they attempted to speak with the female who was uncooperative and did not want to pursue charges.
• On Jan. 1 in the 1000 block of 52nd Avenue NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On Jan. 3 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a female was arrested for a domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 28 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE three males were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• On Dec. 29 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a male smoking drugs in a bathroom was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and was issued a trespassing notice.
• On Dec. 31 in the 5600 block of Seventh Street NE a slumped over driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and for driving after revocation.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 29 in the 5200 block of Main Street NE a male was arrested for making terroristic threats after he was found on a property he wasn’t supposed to be on while also in possession of a gun.
• On Jan. 1 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for possession of a firearm without a permit and possession of firearm after conviction of a domestic assault and for having an outstanding warrant.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 31 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Dec. 31 in the 8000 block of Fifth Street NE property damage was reported.
• On Jan. 1 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On Jan. 1 in the 7900 block of Able Street NE property damage was reported.
• On Jan. 4 in the 8400 block of Central Avenue NE a shooting occurred and resulted in property damage. No one was injured in the shooting.
Assault
• On Jan. 1 in the 8200 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for a second- fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and for making terroristic threats. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 30 in the 8400 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested during a traffic stop for a third-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 30 in the 500 block of 81st Avenue NE a driver was arrested during a traffic stop for third-degree drug possession and cited for driving after revocation and for a stop sign violation.
