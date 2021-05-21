Mae Gruss, a fourth-grade teacher at Eisenhower Elementary in Hopkins, began working with Black Men Teach as a collaboration with the University of St. Thomas. Her first intern from the program was a former student, who she worked with for two years.
This year, Gruss was matched with another intern, Mascuud Ali, a former Eisenhower student. Gruss didn’t have Ali as a student but taught three of his siblings.
Black Men Teach is essentially about getting Black men into the classroom, so they can see what it’s like, Gruss said.
“And, hopefully, interest them in the education field, which is sorely lacking in Black men, I mean, in general, the education field is lacking in people and teachers of color, but particularly our Black men,” Gruss said.
The partnership with Black Men Teach has been particularly beneficial in the midst of COVID-19. Students have lacked contact outside of their homes with adults who are caring and meaningful, Gruss said. Having Ali in the classroom has been vital because they get to see another face and form a tight relationship with him in a time when interactions are few.
In turn, Ali is learning about education and the ways to run a classroom. As much as the students care about him, he cares about them, Gruss said. Ali helps to guide and redirect them, such as when they’re having a hard time understanding a math concept.
“It’s been beneficial for both the students and him and me,” Gruss said. “It’s been inspirational.”
Having Ali in the classroom has been very positive for students. His presence engages them more in their lessons because he’ll bring a different viewpoint or is able to reinforce learning that Gruss hadn’t realized students missed.
Importance of Black Men Teach
It’s important for students, especially boys of color, to see Black men in a positive light, Gruss said. It’s a positive role model that’s not a sports figure because most of her students won’t be professional athletes or celebrities. Students can see that Ali is helping and doing something good for the community.
“Black men, especially in the past two years, have really, really been demonized,” Gruss said.
It’s good for students to look into the world of education and see a successful Black man, Gruss said. Gruss is Black, so her students already have a teacher of color, which is rare in the education field.
“It’s important for all kids to see successful positive role models of different hues and skins,” Gruss said. “I don’t think we’re just trying to get them through fourth grade, we’re giving them lessons for life, which is vital to see all people, doing all things and that makes us all rise higher.”
Gruss thinks this partnership should be replicated throughout Minnesota. Around 4% of the teachers in Minnesota are people of color. She thinks it’s important for everyone to have more teachers of color.
“For the benefit of all, we need to see Black men in a different light,” Gruss said.
Exposure to the classroom
Ali is 19 and is studying elementary education at the university. He thinks the program is a great idea because there aren’t enough Black men who are teachers. Throughout his academic career, Ali has only had one teacher of color. He thinks if he had a teacher that looked like him, “I feel it would have been a much better experience,” he said. He wouldn’t have had to try so hard to figure out who he is because he would have had someone to guide him, he added.
“That’s what Black Men Teach is all about,” Ali said.
Ali lives in Hopkins and a lot of the students in the classroom are his neighbors. When they are struggling, he’s able to help, whether that’s inside or outside of school. He’s always there for the students and he wants to do that even after the internship.
Ali has learned that children really like to learn, he just needs to find a way to teach them. He hopes to be the teacher that students remember 10 years after they graduate. He’s also seen that it can be challenging to get children’s attention and they are very energetic. Their focus can shift quickly and he’s learning from Gruss how to bring their focus back.
“I want to learn how to do that ... how to kind of grab the kids’ focus all the time,” Ali said. “I want to be sure that when they understand something ... I want them to understand something completely.”
