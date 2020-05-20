The Ham Lake nonprofit Bikes 4 Kids teamed up with North Anoka County Emergency Foodshelf and Closet (NACE) May 4-5 to donate bikes to families through the food shelf in East Bethel.
During the event, Bikes 4 Kids distributed 82 bicycles to approximately 40 families. About half the bikes donated went to adults and older teens.
COVID-19 restrictions were in place at the event, with all volunteers being masked and gloved. Bikes were also cleaned in advance, and traffic controls were put in place to ensure social distancing between clients.
Bikes 4 Kids bikes are donated to the nonprofit from local bike shops, recycling centers, city governments and individuals. They refurbish the bikes and then give them away, along with a helmet and lock, to people who might not otherwise be able to afford them. The nonprofit works through social services organizations to locate families in Minnesota who are in need.
In 2019 Bikes 4 Kids donated more than 1,600 bikes to people in Anoka County and beyond. To learn more about the nonprofit, visit bikes4kidsmn.org.
