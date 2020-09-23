Big Lake tennis falls to St. Francis 5-2

On Tuesday, Sept. 22 the Big Lake girls tennis team fell to St. Franics 5-2.
Singles:
No. 1 - Lindsey Salmela, ST. FRANCIS HIGH def. Ella Dotzler, Big Lake Co-Op (GIRLS), 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 - Breanne Ter Wisscha, ST. FRANCIS HIGH def. Sophie Jones, Big Lake Co-Op (GIRLS), 6-2 , 6-0 , -;
No. 3 - Veronica Tilc, ST. FRANCIS HIGH def. Lilly Stolte, Big Lake Co-Op (GIRLS), 6-2 , 6-1 , -;
No. 4 - Avae Burfeind, Big Lake Co-Op (GIRLS) def. Peterson Cally, ST. FRANCIS HIGH, 6-4 , 1-6 , 11-9 ;
Doubles:
No. 1 - Madison Rothbauer, ST. FRANCIS HIGH - Alexa Skogquist, ST. FRANCIS HIGH def. Sophie Wesolowski, Big Lake Co-Op (GIRLS) - Janelle Gerdts, Big Lake Co-Op (GIRLS), 6-2 , 6-4 , -;
No. 2 - Brynn Mossak, Big Lake Co-Op (GIRLS) - Emmy Bowne, Big Lake Co-Op (GIRLS) def. Alli Frank, ST. FRANCIS HIGH - Alita Menge, ST. FRANCIS HIGH, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;
No. 3 - Josie Lupinek, ST. FRANCIS HIGH - Edosa Ogbemudia, ST. FRANCIS HIGH def. Kayla Niedzielski, Big Lake Co-Op (GIRLS) - Amelia Gardner, Big Lake Co-Op (GIRLS), 6-4 , 6-2 , -;
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.