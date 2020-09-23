You have permission to edit this article.
Big Lake tennis falls to St. Francis 5-2

On Tuesday, Sept. 22 the Big Lake girls tennis team fell to St. Franics 5-2.

Singles:

No. 1 - Lindsey Salmela, ST. FRANCIS HIGH def. Ella Dotzler, Big Lake Co-Op (GIRLS), 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Breanne Ter Wisscha, ST. FRANCIS HIGH def. Sophie Jones, Big Lake Co-Op (GIRLS), 6-2 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 - Veronica Tilc, ST. FRANCIS HIGH def. Lilly Stolte, Big Lake Co-Op (GIRLS), 6-2 , 6-1 , -;

No. 4 - Avae Burfeind, Big Lake Co-Op (GIRLS) def. Peterson Cally, ST. FRANCIS HIGH, 6-4 , 1-6 , 11-9 ;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Madison Rothbauer, ST. FRANCIS HIGH - Alexa Skogquist, ST. FRANCIS HIGH def. Sophie Wesolowski, Big Lake Co-Op (GIRLS) - Janelle Gerdts, Big Lake Co-Op (GIRLS), 6-2 , 6-4 , -;

No. 2 - Brynn Mossak, Big Lake Co-Op (GIRLS) - Emmy Bowne, Big Lake Co-Op (GIRLS) def. Alli Frank, ST. FRANCIS HIGH - Alita Menge, ST. FRANCIS HIGH, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 - Josie Lupinek, ST. FRANCIS HIGH - Edosa Ogbemudia, ST. FRANCIS HIGH def. Kayla Niedzielski, Big Lake Co-Op (GIRLS) - Amelia Gardner, Big Lake Co-Op (GIRLS), 6-4 , 6-2 , -;

