Below are summaries of Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Girls hoops
The girls Hornets basketball team dropped two games last week. The first 56-45 against St. Francis on Friday, Jan. 21 and then 96-30 against Becker on Monday. Rylie Sternquist scored 15 against the Fighting Saints with 8 boards and 4 steals. Emily Steen scored 14 against the Bulldogs. Big Lake (0-15, 0-6) has Princeton (5-12, 4-3) on Thursday and Sauk Rapids-Rice (4-11) on Monday, Jan. 31.
Boys hockey
The Becker/Big Lake Eagles went 0-2 last week. On Thursday, Jan. 20 they fell 18-0 to Chisago Lakes. They had a little bit better luck against River Lakes on Monday losing 9-5. Jack Beckstrom and Eli Scheideman both scored two goals with Scheideman adding an assist as well. Luke Bordson scored the other goal while also adding an assist. Becker/Big Lake (2-14, 0-8) have Moose Lake Area (1-15) on Tuesday, Bagley/Fosston (9-8) on Thursday and Prairie Centre (4-12) on Monday, Jan. 31.
Girls hockey
The Princeton/Becker/Big Lake co-op team had an 0-3 week last week. They lost 4-0 against Northern Tier on Tuesday, Jan. 18. 4-2 to Rock Ridge on Thursday, Jan. 20 and 4-3 to North Shore in overtime on Friday, Jan. 21. Hannah Doty and Jadyn Ulm had the goals against Rock Ridge. Eden Dixon, Naiya Hanson and Maddy Knaack scored for the Tigers against North Shore while Shelby Ulm made 34 saves. Princeton (2-18) has Pine City Area (6-15-1) on Tuesday, Hopkins/St. Louis Park (5-16) on Thursday and Northern Lakes (9-10-1) on Monday, Jan. 31.
