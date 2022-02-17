The Becker/Big Lake boys hockey team dropped three straight games over the last week. They lost 9-3 on Tuesday, Feb. 8 to Pine City Area. Senior forwards Luke Bordson, Jack Beckstrom and Erik Baker all scored goals. Sophomore forward Jase Tobako tallied two helpers. On Friday, Feb. 11 they lost 13-0 to Cambridge-Isanti. On Saturday, Feb. 12 they lost 8-3 to Prairie Centre. Bordson, Beckstrom and Jase Tabako all had a goal and an assist each. Becker/Big Lake (4-19, 0-11) finish off the regular season with a home game against Bagley/Fosston (12-10) on Thursday.
Boys hoops
The Hornets split their week 1-1 against North Branch on Tuesday, Feb. 8 and Cambridge-Isanti on Friday, Feb. 11. They beat the Vikings 68-62. Senior guard Johnny O'Brien led the way with 19 points on 6/8 shooting, 1/2 from three and 6/8 from the line. Junior forward Carson Kunz grabbed 8 rebounds. They lost to the Bluejackets 76-67. They had a tough time shooting the ball and the difference was the three point shooting from each team. Big Lake shot 4/28 (14.3 percent) from three while CI shot 15/37 (40.5 percent) from behind the line. The Hornets were down 24 with 8:30 to go and cut it to 5 with the ball with 1:20 left. Head Coach Tom Critchley was proud they never gave up, but just got down too much to complete the comeback. Big Lake (9-10, 3-6) have Chisago Lakes (3-18, 1-10) on the road Tuesday and St. Francis (5-14, 2-7) on the road Friday.
Wrestling
The Hornets wrestled in a quad at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead High School. Big Lake blanked Rockford 84-0, beat the host school 61-10 and also beat Delano 63-9 for a perfect 3-0 meet. Big Lake finished the season 23-2 overall and 6-1 in the Mississippi 8. The Hornets drew the second seed and will host the section 6AA team tournament on Thursday and Friday with Monticello hosting individual sections on Friday, Feb. 19 and Saturday, Feb. 20.
