• School board member Mark Hedstrom tendered his resignation due to being elected to the Big Lake Township Board. Hedstrom served eight years on the Big Lake School Board.

• The following donations were accepted by the school board: 500 KN95 masks from Paul and Julie Knier valued at $1,000; $4,000 from Spud Fest for community ed youth program scholarships; $60 from Gregg Benditsen (Wells Fargo); $120 from Melissa Calgaro (Wells Fargo); 10 $5 gift certificates from Grind Nutrition; coupons valued at $1,400 from Fourteen Foods- Dairy Queen; $3,453 from the Big Lake gymnastics boosters for gymnastic equipment; and $500 from MinnCo Credit Union.

• The annual reorganizational meeting of the Big Lake School Board will be held on January, 5. A workshop will follow.

• Superintendent Tim Truebenbach noted that he has been nominated to serve as a board director of the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce. 

• Truebenbach noted that within Sherburne County, school age COVID-19 positivity rates have increased 500 percent since the beginning of the school year.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

