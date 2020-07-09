Big Lake Police Badge

Listed below are people booked into the Sherburne County Jail by the Big Lake Police Department. 

BLPD Jail Bookings – Also Reflected in the Sherburne County Sheriffs Officer Booking Report:

• Gary Bragg, 63 of Big Lake, 4th Degree DWI 

• Matthew Bentley, 36 of Big Lake, GM - Driving after Cancelation – Inimical to Public Safety  

• Amy Jarrett, 19 of Brownsdale, 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Tamura Nichols, 42 of Minneapolis, 2nd Degree DWI 

