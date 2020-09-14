Big Lake Police Badge

Listed below are people booked into the Sherburne County Jail by the Big Lake Police Department. 

• Aaron Boxwell, 34 of Bg Lake, for gross misdemeanor 2nd Degree DWI

• Zachary Lemb, 19 of St. Cloud, for felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Victoria Fajardo, 25 of Ponsford, for felony Warrant

 

