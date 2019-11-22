The Big Lake City Council has designated the Elk River Star News as its official city newspaper for the publishing of legal notices. The move comes after the West Sherburne Tribune folded following its October 5 issue.

The Star News will distribute 400 newspapers in the city of Big Lake at a location to be determined. But Elk River’s status as the official city paper is proposed to be short-lived.

That’s because the Monticello Times is stepping up to provide regular news coverage of Big Lake city, school and community events. Because the Times is a paid-circulation newspaper, it does not meet the legal requirement of circulating 400 newspapers within the City. The Times is building its circulation base in the City. At the time circulation reaches 400 papers, the Times will be designated as Big Lake’s legal newspaper of record. In the meantime, The Monticello Times will run the Big Lake city legal notices at no cost to the city to maintain a continuation of coverage when circulation reaches its necessary threshold. Elk River Star News will provide no community coverage of Big Lake. Both newspapers are operated by Adams Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments