• The City Council assessed delinquent utility charges onto the tax statements of property owners who have not paid their utility bills. There were 12 property owners who own a total of about $11,000 to the city for unpaid utilities.
• Theraputic massage licenses for 2020 were approved for Sylvia Nelson, Carol Etzel, Roanne Euerle, Xuling (Lily) Qin and Elle Kruse.
• A public hearing was set for Dec. 11 to review updated fee schedules for City of Big Lake services.
• The City of Big Lake and Big Lake Township have approved an agreement that will result in snow and ice removal responsibilities on some city and township roads by the two agencies for more efficient clearing off area roads.
