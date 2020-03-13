The Big Lake Chamber of Commerce's Community Fair on Saturday, March 21 has been canceled.

The announcement comes after event host, Big Lake Schools, announced that the school district is cancelling at its facilities all events with outside audiences, which includes the Community Fair scheduled for March 21.  

The Chamber Board will decide next month if the Chamber will reschedule at a future time.  

"We do apologize for any inconvenience to our entertainment, activity groups, sponsors, vendors and organizations who had planned to be there," said Chamber Executive Director Gloria Vande Brake.

