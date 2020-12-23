The Initiative Foundation and its Partner Funds provided grants worth more than $1.3 million during the third quarter of 2020, with many going to regional COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts.

Among the grant recipients were two Big Lake businesses. 

Lupulin Brewing Co. received a $4,000 grant to be used for for outdoor seating at the Big Lake brewery through the Sherburne County Outdoor Dining Capacity Fund.

Tootsie's Lakeside Pub in Big Lake received a $1,000 grant from the Sherburne County Outdoor Dining Capacity Fund.

During its third-quarter grants cycle, the Initiative Foundation also continued its delivery of Small Business Relief Grants in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. While the totals in this news release do not reflect the in-progress Small Business Relief Grants effort, the Initiative Foundation is on track to distribute up to $7.5 million in relief to hundreds of local businesses by year's end.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

