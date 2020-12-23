The Initiative Foundation and its Partner Funds provided grants worth more than $1.3 million during the third quarter of 2020, with many going to regional COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts.
Among the grant recipients were two Big Lake businesses.
Lupulin Brewing Co. received a $4,000 grant to be used for for outdoor seating at the Big Lake brewery through the Sherburne County Outdoor Dining Capacity Fund.
Tootsie's Lakeside Pub in Big Lake received a $1,000 grant from the Sherburne County Outdoor Dining Capacity Fund.
During its third-quarter grants cycle, the Initiative Foundation also continued its delivery of Small Business Relief Grants in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. While the totals in this news release do not reflect the in-progress Small Business Relief Grants effort, the Initiative Foundation is on track to distribute up to $7.5 million in relief to hundreds of local businesses by year's end.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.