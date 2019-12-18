Big Lake basketball teams win on the road

Big Lake Girls:
Big Lake rattled Zimmerman in their home gym with a 74-64 win on Thursday, Dec. 12 – leaving Zimmerman with a 2-4 record for the season thus far.
The girls fought hard and didn’t give up until the last play.
At half time the Hornets were only up by 5 points, but kept the momentum for a 10 point victory.
Hailey Millam had an impressive game with 10 points, 2 steals, and 2 assists.
Reagan Sternquist had an even more notable game receiving high stats in almost every category. She had 15 points, 6 steals, 3 assists, and 4 rebounds.
Mia Huberty also came to play with 18 points, 2 steals, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds.
As a team, the Big Lake basketball team had 22 rebounds, using their height as an advantage.
The girls went 72 percent from the line with two players, Taylor Moen and Huberty shooting 100 percent from the line. Moen had 6-6 and Huberty had 4-4. The team earned 24 out of their 33 free throws on Thursday.
The Hornets are now 2-3 and looks to gain another win against North Branch on the Big Lake court on Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:15 p.m.
Big Lake Boys:
The boys played next in a near 100 point game.
Big Lake boys defeated Zimmerman 97-85.
Wyatt Windhorst lead the score sheet with 24 points.
Peyton McConville and Jack Iverson weren’t far behind with 22 and 20 points each.
The Hornets now have two wins and zero losses for the season with two double headers under their belt.
They hit the court again in a tournament Friday-Saturday at Bemidji High School. They will play against Bemidji on Friday and Hermantown on Saturday.
