The City Council assessed delinquent utility charges onto the 2020 tax bills of property owners who have not paid their utility bills. There were 12 property owners who own a total of about $11,653 to the city for unpaid utilities. Similar action was taken against property owners with unpaid water availability fee charges (6 accounts for $450) and unpaid weed and grass removal charges (@0 accounts for $4,512).
Property owners have until December 18 to get current on their outstanding bills to keep the charges from being assessed onto their property tax bills.
Mayor Mike Wallen said there has been great improvement in clearing unpaid city fees.
“Five-six years ago we were assessing $300,000,” Wallen said. “Hats off to our staff and our residents.”
