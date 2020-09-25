To the Editor:
The 2020 presidential election between President Trump and Biden is probably the most important election in our lifetime. President Trump is the person most qualified to lead forward our nation and the free world. Biden’s policies would chart our nation on a perilous, dangerous course.
Several recent letters in the Record ignorantly and falsely blame President Trump for the 200,000 COVID-19 deaths. It was China — not Trump — that sent the deadly virus here. In January, President Trump made a decisive, excellent decision to ban travel from China to the U.S. That decision saved millions in American lives and prevented millions more infections. Biden blasted Trump’s decision as “racist” and “xenophobic.” It took Biden a full month to admit that Trump made the right decision.
Biden favors a $4 trillion tax increase (a jobs killer), open borders, unrestricted trade with China, unlimited and late-term abortions and tax dollars to pay for killing unborn babies. Under Obama-Biden, the U.S. lost millions of jobs to Mexico and China.
Trump’s policies greatly strengthened our national defense. Under Obama-Biden, the U.S. military was cut to dangerous levels. Trump believes in free enterprise. Biden favors Socialism.
Indeed, Donald Trump is, for our times, a great president. — Steve Wenzel, Little Falls
