Nothing brings a community together quite like a nice park. A place where there are trails to travel and green grass to play on. Monticello is home to many quality parks that are great for these uses, but none of them are going to be quite like Bertram Park’s athletic complex.
Bertram Chain of Lakes Athletic Park, located on Briarwood Ave off of County Road 39, is expanding its facilities as part of a master plan over the next several years to house healthy amounts of athletic fields. The park has already greatly expanded in its uses since 2017.
The city of Monticello first invested in the project in 2018-19 for the first phase of construction and is $2.5 million deep into an estimated $20.5 million project. A lot of those funds have been infused into the infrastructure with a large emphasis on sustainability. Any surface water in the complex drains into the pond on site.
There is a 12 inch well used to pump groundwater if there is a lack of precipitation. All the rainwater is drained through the pipe system into the pond. The water is then recycled and used to water the south side fields while the north side has an underground irrigation system.
Not only is the pond used for irrigation,but the plan is eventually to use it for different activities like RC boat racing, paddle boating, or kayaking.
The construction on the site to this point has all been funded by sales revenue saved up by the liquor store, all $2.5 million.
Tom Pawelk, the Parks Superintendent for the city of Monticello, estimates another $2 million will need to be spent for amenities for the fields.
“We need the nuts and bolts to get people out here playing. The pavewalked trails. The concession stand building,” said Pawelk.
When you drive into the facility, to the right are multiple soccer and lacrosse fields for daily use. To the left on the north end, there are three “premiere” soccer fields. All in all there is about 120 acres of land being used for the athletic park, only the third park in Minnesota to have that amount of space.
The first two premiere soccer fields are permanent, with the third field being graded to transform into an adult sized baseball field depending on a Needs assessment to take place in 2023.
On the south side, there are currently five lacrosse fields and 10 soccer fields.
“I told (city) council, with the phasing of the project out here, I wanted to make sure we got feet on the ground for a couple years,” Tom Pawelk said.
Once the Needs assessment is done, Tom will be able to present to the city council what the next step in the project will be. While there is a master plan, the assessment will ultimately determine how the athletic complex will be constructed so there isn’t money wasted on underused facilities.
“I don’t want to develop anything that we don’t need to develop. I don’t want to just build a park because we have that plan. We need to be methodical. We need to be fiscally responsible as a city,” stated Pawelk.
There’s open space on the north end next to those three premiere fields with the plan to eventually replace the baseball diamonds from the XCel Energy city fields, “it just makes sense for us, with the aging facility over there, it might just make sense to have everything in one location for the community,” mentioned Pawelk.
Those city fields are primarily used for youth baseball these days after being a hub for baseball and softball leagues during previous years after they were built. Being about 38-years old, the fields are past their prime, but still have plenty of functionality left. It could be another couple of decades before the city fields are moved over to Bertram, but eventually that is the goal.
“The ultimate goal is to have all the play out at Bertram,” Pawelk added.
Slowly, but surely, the park is coming together. From the infrastructure to the grass seeds for the playing fields, everything put into Bertram Park is thoroughly researched.
There are four different types of grass used in the playing fields based on their location in Bertram and walking trails that will be built based on the foot traffic of pedestrians using the park.
It may be a long way off from being finished, but the park is still very usable today. There’s Bertram Lake just south of the playing fields that has a beach and there’s also a campground with different amenities too.
The athletic park in Bertram is being built to last. From the grass to the future concession stands and ballparks, nothing is being overlooked with the best interest of the Monticello community in mind.
