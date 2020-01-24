For some students, high school is becoming an area of “specialization.” In other words, in high school some students begin to pick and choose what sports and activities they play. As a result, they often focus on a particular sport or activity – and discontinue their participation in others.
That is not the case for Luke Bendickson or Amaya Leniz.
“I think high school is the time to try and do everything – so that’s what I try to do,” Bendickson said. “I go with the flow and do as much as I can. And I enjoy it all.”
As a result of their active participation in a variety of areas, Bendickson and Leniz are Braham High School’s recipients of the Academics, Arts and Athletics Award as presented by the Minnesota State High School League.
Leniz said the award mirrors the school’s philosophy of student involvement.
“Since our school is small, we get the opportunity to do a lot of things,” she explained. “At a bigger school, you may have to pick between different choices, but here we’re encouraged to do a lot of different things. And the leaders of the programs here make things fun – they make them things we want to do.”
Amaya Leniz
Between sports, academics and activities, Amaya Leniz is busy. But not so busy that she could not add another activity this year.
“I added Knowledge Bowl so I’d have something else to do,” she said. “We meet every Thursday after school, and there are meets on the weekends. I was in it when I was in ninth and 10th grade, but I didn’t do it last year. I came back because I missed it.”
Leniz did not miss Knowledge Bowl because she had too much free time. She has competed on the school’s volleyball teams since seventh grade, playing on the varsity as a junior and senior, while each spring she has seen action on the softball team, earning a spot on the varsity starting as a freshman.
Leniz also has been a percussionist in Braham’s pep, marching and jazz bands in all four years of high school. And she had roles in the school’s musicals while in seventh and eighth grade as well as a sophomore and this past fall, while she also participated in the spring play as a sophomore and junior with hopes of playing a role this spring as well. She does all those things while carrying a 3.34 grade-point average.
“It’s busy, but I’d rather be busy than bored,” she said.
Her commitment to staying busy paid an unexpected dividend last year. She and a friend volunteered to lead the school’s Pennies for Patients program, which raises funds for leukemia patients.
“When we took the job, we thought we were just going to do the things we had done in the past,” Leniz said. “But once we started it, it grew into a lot more. We were in charge of picking fundraisers to help raise as much money as we could, so we asked for donations and set up events, like dress-up days, so others would be involved.”
One of the new projects was an event called “Make a Change.”
“We sat outside in the morning and collected change from people’s cars,” Leniz said. “We had a bake sale where everything had a yellow theme. And we had dress-up days, where everyone wore the same color or stripes or things like that.
“My classmates really helped a lot with raising money, and they also helped with counting money and things like that.”
The event was a success. What’s more, it helped Leniz realize she wanted to major in marketing when she attends Moorhead State this fall.
“I had a lot of fun with raising the money, and it was a lot of fun to sell things,” she said. “I had fun trying to come up with strategies to sell things to people, and that’s what marketing is.
“And Moorhead just felt like the right school for me. It felt like a smaller school, and they have a great business school.”
Leniz said the list of people to thank for her successes in high school begins with her parents, Aitor and Karen.
“My parents are really involved, and they help me if I’m struggling to stay focused,” Amaya Leniz said. “And if I have a breakdown from being busy, they are there for me. And I really appreciate Ms. [Tammi] Johnson; she always helps me, whether I need help with school or with something else.”
Luke Bendickson
Luke Bendickson played a leading role in two fields this past fall.
Bendickson was one of the stars of Braham’s football team, which advanced to the section championship game. At the same time, he played the role of Sky Masterson in the school’s production of “Guys and Dolls.”
“It was a challenge for sure – but I don’t regret doing it,” he said. “It was busy, and it was stressful, but I think the end result was a lot of fun.”
Bendickson said he was involved in theater when he was young and enjoyed it immensely.
“Plus, my family said I’ve always been dramatic,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve always looked for an opportunity to get back into it, but I’ve always liked sports, too.”
As a freshman at Braham he gave up theater to focus on sports, playing football in the fall, basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring. And that focus paid off when he earned a spot on the varsity in all three sports by his sophomore year.
What’s more, he has earned All-Great River Conference honors in football and basketball as a junior and was the GRC’s Offensive Player of the Year in football in 2019.
Bendickson also has played trumpet in Braham’s pep, marching and jazz bands for all four years of high school. And none of those things affected his schoolwork; the senior currently carries a weighed 4.403 grade-point average.
But his love for theater caused him to return to the stage his sophomore year as he earned roles in both the fall musicals and the spring plays ever since.
“I think the coaches enjoyed seeing some football players in the musicals,” Bendickson said. “And I think the directors enjoyed having more guys in the cast. And the overlap never interfered with things, I don’t believe. It was just a lot to do at one time.”
This past fall his days were a whirlwind of classes and practices.
“It was a lot of work,” Bendickson admitted. “But the directors worked with my schedule. Some nights I would go straight from football practice to musical practice. … Then I would go home and do homework – or I would do as much [homework] as I could during the day.”
Both were a success, thanks in part to the support he said he received from a variety of sources.
“I want to thank my parents, Robert and Judy, for working with me and being supportive,” Luke Bendickson said. “My mom spent many nights rehearsing lines with me for the plays.
“And I want to thank my coaches and my directors for understanding my interests, and for helping me to be the best I can be in more than one aspect of high school.”
Bendickson hopes to enroll in the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota, with the plan of majoring in international business. Eventually he hopes to use his skills in German to work with a company in that European country.
And he hopes his college days will be filled with other new adventures.
“I know I won’t be doing as many extracurriculars as I did in high school,” Bendickson said. “But I would like to try some more things. I’d like to play some different sports, and I’d like to try other new things as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.