A member of the Gophers, Olympic hockey teams in the 1960s McCoy's legacy runs deep in Richfield and hockey community
Jake McCoy, a beloved member of the hockey community in Minnesota and Richfield, in particular, died Friday, Feb. 5 at age 79.
Thomas James “Jake” McCoy’s hockey coaching career goes back to 1966 when he started coaching all levels in Richfield, including varsity hockey. He went on to coach at Washburn from 1986-90 but remained in touch with the Spartans throughout his life.
Along with youth teams in Richfield, McCoy also coached his grandson’s squirt team in Eden Prairie.
McCoy is survived by his wife, Cathy, of more than 50 years, daughters Jeanne and Maggie, son Patrick, and five grandchildren.
Hockey career
A member of the 1964 United States Olympic hockey team which placed fifth in Innsbruck, Austria, McCoy played alongside Herb and Dave Brooks.
A standout defenseman, McCoy played three seasons with the Gophers, partnering with Lou Nanne during the 1962-63 campaign when Nanne became the only defenseman to ever lead the WCHA in scoring.
Before the University of Minnesota, McCoy excelled in hockey and football at DeLaSalle before playing one season of hockey at St. John’s University in Centerville before transferring to the Gophers.
According to a wonderful profile of McCoy which was published in conjunction with Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 and fittingly hosted by Minneapolis, McCoy didn’t pick up hockey until he was an 11-year-old sixth-grader in 1953.
After the Gophers and Olympic days were over, he went on to play in the USHL for the Minnesota Nationals, a farm team for Team USA in 1967-68 then Duluth and Rochester the next season. He went on to win eight Minnesota State and six National Senior Men’s Championships.
“Former teammates have high praise for not only his on-ice talents but also for his dedication to coaching and, in general, his character, friendship and humor off-ice,” wrote Bill Rossini in the piece titled “A Lifetime of Giving Kids a Chance.”
McCoy was inducted into the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Hall of Fame in 2008 and received the Cliff Thompson Award from the Minnesota State High School League in 2013 for his contributions to the sport.
Later on in the piece, McCoy talked about the tough decision to shut down the Richfield High School Hockey program in November 2016, after starting in 1954-55.
“It was hard to see that kind of history end,” he said. “It was a sad day. We just ran out of kids. We played in a very tough Lake Conference. The best of coaching the Richfield kids was that they were blue-collar. They played hard and they worked hard. When we lost, the kids kept working harder.”
In addition to his lifelong accolades, McCoy was inducted into the Richfield Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004 and Minneapolis Hockey Hall of Fame in 2016.
