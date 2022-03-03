There’s something new buzzing in the City of Big Lake.
The Big Lake City Council on Wednesday, Feb. 23 amended a city ordinance allowing for the keeping of honey bees.
The ordinance amended was Ordinance 390 which pertains to the keeping of animals within the city limits of Big Lake.
Honey bees can be kept in specific districts within the city, including its single family residential, single family residential estate, medium density residential and the agricultural districts, said city planner Lucinda Meyers. Under the city ordinance, beekeepers are required to reside on the property where bee colonies will be kept.
According to Meyers, bee colonies are being limited to one colony per 10,000 square feet and a maximum of three colonies per parcel.
Another requirement of the ordinance is that bee colonies must be kept 50 feet from any occupied dwelling- with the exception of the dwelling in which the beekeeper resides.
Bee colonies can be located within 25 feet of a property line, sidewalk, or alley, Meyers said. But they cannot be located with 200 feet of a school or daycare facility, she said.
One area of the proposed ordinance was struck before the council approved the final ordinance. The item struck was a requirement to have a registered land survey and site plan on file with the city prior to a permit being issued.
“I don’t think we need to have people do that,” said Mayor Paul Knier, who added, “I think we said we weren’t going to force people to do that.”
Councilmember Ken Halverson raised the point that land surveys have value because they tell people where their property lines are, which, in the case of the bee colonies, would eliminate a colony being placed on someone elses property.
Meyers noted that all building permits and zoning permits issued in the city require a registered land survey. They city has been requiring surveys for at least 20 years, she said, so the city has quite a few surveys already on file. She called the surveys “vital” for assuring the accuracy of the work she does issuing permits within the city of Big Lake. Halverson suggested that 90 percent of city property owners have surveys on file. Meyers didn’t commit to 90 percent, but said the majority of property owners have surveys on file.
Meyers said she constantly provides copies of surveys to people. There is no cost for a copy of a survey on file, she said.
The council voted 4-1 to approve the ordinance with the survey requirement being struck from its verbiage.
Halverson was the dissenting vote. He said by leaving the survey requirement out of the ordinance, the city council was “handcuffing” city staff and not supporting them.
“What we’re saying for our discussion tonight, by taking this out its not going to affect 90 percent of the people out there,” Knier said prior to the vote.
“The other 10 percent, if they want to have bees, I think its OK,” he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.