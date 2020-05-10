by Jim Boyle
Editor
With the same intensity and passion they had as they followed his state wrestling tourney run, members of Zimmerman community and its tight-knit middle/high school have rallied behind star student-athlete Joe Montplaisir.
The 17-year-old Zimmerman High School junior went from the thrill of finishing fifth individually in the state wrestling tournament two months ago to the agony of a diagnosis that he had a rare form of cancer called lymphoblastic lymphoma.
The town welcomed him home from the hospital May 1 with a parade of festival proportions that meandered through his neighborhood before passing by him and his family as they sat mesmerized in his driveway.
“I think he’s feeling pretty loved,” his father Derrick Montplaisir said in a Fox 9 television interview.
There were fire trucks, police cruisers, city trucks and cars, trucks and SUVs of all sorts in the 126-unit parade. Participants gathered at Westwood Elementary School where people were advised to stay in their cars and not get out and congregate.
The parade was livestreamed on Facebook for those who couldn’t make it.
It has been a whirlwind for Zimmerman, which like every other community in the state has been wrestling with the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. The Montplaisirs got to see how united they still are, though.
Shortly after finishing the wrestling season with a 39-5 record and defeating a Marshal wrestler for fifth place in the AA 120-pound weight class in the state wrestling tournament, Joe didn’t feel well.
He and his parents Derrick and Sarah Montplaisir began to investigate. He was ultimately diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called lymphoblastic lymphoma. He was admitted to the University of Minnesota Children’s Masonic Cancer Center.
There was a CaringBridge site under his name created as well as a GoFundMe page in his name. The same #GoJoeGo battle cry that fueled his state tourney run became his rally cry in his new journey.
The GoFundMe page raised more than $29,000.
Word of his release from the hospital came and the wheels turned for a parade to welcome him home.
Zimmerman High School teacher Julie Beaver, who first taught Joe as a seventh grader and has had him in other classes since, has been one of the links keeping people informed, sending out reminder links.
“It’s all mirrored his wrestling run,” she said of the notices that have gone out to the community. “The support he had then unfolded right before our eyes again. Instead of packing up the car to head to St. Paul, families created a meal for the Montplaisir family.
“The community has swooped up the family,” Beaver said.
Zimmerman Mayor Nick Stay said the community can’t say enough of his attitude in school and on the wrestling mat.
He has shown the same grit, positivity and faith through his cancer battle as he does in the classroom and in wrestling. His support section remains strong.
