Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•More than 600 people attended the Elk River Energy Expo, with about 300 attending a speech by Arctic explorer Will Steger.
•Elk River senior Jena Jondahl and Rogers junior Sabrina Hoover each captured two gold medals at the state Class AA gymnastics meet.
25 years ago
•Plans were underway for a new ice arena in Elk River, to be attached to the existing one located near School Street.
•Funds were being raised to establish a Big Brothers/Big Sisters program in Sherburne County.
50 years ago
•The game warden in Big Lake warned people with dogs in rural areas to keep them under control to prevent them from “running deer.” The warden said the crust on snow made it possible for dogs to run deer, since the deer sink through the crust while many dogs can stay on top. The warden said dogs caught running deer would be shot.
•In an effort to stem the possible 1970 rubella epidemic, 2,662 children were vaccinated in a clinic held Feb. 26 in Sherburne County. Elk River schools reported that 90 percent of students were immunized.
•Voters in Otsego Township approved a proposal to enact a zoning ordinance. Of 112 votes cast, 80 were in favor. In other action at the annual township meeting, Alvin Beaudry was elected supervisor, Jerome Perrault, clerk, and Vernon Kolles, constable.
•Davis IGA Market in Elk River advertised a three-pound package of ground beef for $1.79, turkeys for 35 cents a pound, beef liver for 49 cents a pound and ham for $1.29 a pound.
100 years ago
•A farm institute was slated to be held March 3 and 4 at the courthouse in Elk River. Farmers were expected to gather to hear agriculture experts in the fields of dairy, pork production, potato production and marketing, potato diseases, seed potatoes, soils and alfalfa.
•E.W. Bernard, living about four miles east of Elk River, sold his 158-acre farm for $110 an acre.
•A large attendance was expected at the Anti-Socialist Institute meeting to be held Feb. 26 at the Elk Theater. “There will be a good program of speaking and the danger of socialism is expected to attract a large number to hear the matter discussed. The students of the high school will be excused to that they may attend the meeting,” the Sherburne County Star News reported.
•Elk River Milling Co. advertised a 98 pound sack of first run flour for $7. The mill also was selling 10 pounds of buckwheat flour for 85 cents and 10 pounds of corn meal for 50 cents.
