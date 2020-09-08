Badges

(Photo Courtesy of City of Plymouth)

Members of the Plymouth Police and Fire departments celebrate the start of the new school year Sept. 1 with a drive-through event attended by area elementary students in the Plymouth City Hall/Public Safety Building parking lot. Back-to-School with Badges replaced in-person school visits by firefighters and police officers – an annual tradition to kick off the new school year. About 100 vehicles with nearly 200 students stopped by the event to greet first responders and pick up bags containing coloring books, wrist bands, pencils and more items.

