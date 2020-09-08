(Photo Courtesy of City of Plymouth)
Members of the Plymouth Police and Fire departments celebrate the start of the new school year Sept. 1 with a drive-through event attended by area elementary students in the Plymouth City Hall/Public Safety Building parking lot. Back-to-School with Badges replaced in-person school visits by firefighters and police officers – an annual tradition to kick off the new school year. About 100 vehicles with nearly 200 students stopped by the event to greet first responders and pick up bags containing coloring books, wrist bands, pencils and more items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.