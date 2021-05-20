Memoir by Dian Dewi
I’ve been looking out the window since the pilot announced that we will reach our destination in 30 minutes. I am no longer bothered by the airplane’s humming. I can’t wait to plant my feet on solid ground and not worry about connecting flights, boarding passes, passport requests, and sinister airport lights.
Most people around me on the plane are speaking Indonesian, my first language, and yet I find myself missing being the Indonesian immigrant — living in my small bubble in a world of English speaking people.
I see the rice fields, the dull grey factory roofs, colorful dots of houses in clumps separated by roads or river, and tall buildings further away. I greet the city of Surabaya with a sigh. Hello old friend. How much have you changed after four years?
The landing is smooth. I create my own bubble, separating myself from others, not making any eye contact with unnecessary people. The immigration lines aren’t too bad. I sit on a bench near the exit door with my small suitcase and a big tote bag, and send messages to my faraway husband in Wisconsin, and to my brother here in Indonesia, that I have arrived at Juanda International Airport. The airport clock says it’s 3:30 p.m. I would be sleeping soundly in bed, where it is 3:30 a.m., if I was home with my family.
My brother tells me he will not park in the lot; it’s faster to pick me up outside on the curb. I am too tired to argue. So I wait outside. The hot breeze makes me regret my choice of a long sleeve shirt. But my scarf is insufficient to prevent the surrounding toxic smoke of cigarettes from filling my lungs.
More than once men greet me with offers of taxi service. At least that’s what they say, even though some of them are not wearing uniforms from their taxi companies. I shake my head and smile.
My brother arrives in my dad’s black car. “Hi De.” We hug. He puts my suitcase in the trunk and I sit in the back seat. Beside me is his wife and their 6-month-old baby in her lap. I give them the best smile I can conjure from my jet-lagged face.
“Hi Nis, do you want me to hold your baby?” Carseats were optional in Indonesia, and I feel sorry for my sister-in-law whose lap must be the baby holder in the car.
The baby now in my lap, I find boarding passes to give him. He did not cry when he was transferred from his mother to a stranger. Instead, he is looking at this new squeaky friendly person who giggles with him at the new-found things that come from her blue-green bag. Suddenly, my heart is heavy; I miss my own babies at home.
“We’re heading to Dad’s?” I ask my brother.
“Yes,” he says after cursing quietly about the expensive fee he had to pay at the exit gate. I make a note to myself not to let him or anybody in my family pay anything for me during this trip.
My nephew Abda is now busy with my house key. Outside the window the sky is bright blue with only a few clouds. The trees are green everywhere. I smile to see banana plants and palm trees — a very different view from my car window back home. There I would’ve seen maple and oak trees with red and yellow leaves — the colors of the last four Novembers of my married life.
My sister-in-law breaks the silence. “How was the flight?”
“I couldn’t sleep at all. I was able to take a shower and had a bit of nap while in Singapore.”
I look at my reflection in the window. The color of my face is the color of the city. Now it’s tree green. Then the glass is a picture of two people on a motorcycle. Five minutes later it’s a car, and another car. Abda is investigating my wallet. It has colorful cards in it. He tries to pull out the cards and fails.
I remember why I came here. What is expected of me by people who want me to be a sister, daughter, mother, an American. How much energy it takes to fill these roles without forgetting who I really am.
I pass sleeping Abda to his mother when I see the black fence of my parent’s house. We get to the door and the lock is different. My old keys won’t work. I let my brother open the lock. My dad is at the door, quickly hugging me in his frail arms and sobbing.
“I am happy that you are here now, my dear daughter.”
I close my eyes so they won’t betray the sting of his voice in my ears. I stop breathing for a minute, seeing my mom smile at me from a photo on the coffee table. A big glass empty of water sits next to her photo. Someone on the TV is advertising cold medicine. There is the green telephone, the tissue box, that old couch.
Then I notice movements in the house from my uncle and grandma. They both smile at me and I hug them tightly. The three of us share the regret of not being able to come earlier, to be a part of the funeral for my mom.
Dian Dewi was born and raised in Indonesia. After graduating from Airlangga University in Surabaya, she worked in the accounting and textile industries. She now lives in Houlton, Wisconsin, with her husband and two children, where she loves to read and share her thoughts and experiences by writing.
