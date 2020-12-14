Exciting news!! Our senior center recently received 15 iPads charged and ready to go. And the best thing is, they didn’t cost us a dime! Senior Community Services, the same nonprofit organization that I have been blessed to work for over the past 28+ years, applied for and received a grant from Allianz to provide iPads to ours and two other senior centers. We actually benefited from that grant in other ways too, i.e., a new laptop for the senior center and the planning and design of our wonderful new website, monticelloseniorcenter.org.
Our River City Readers Story Theater group is going to use the iPads to record virtual programs that elementary teachers can pass on to their students. The iPads can also be used for people to come to the center and safely play games such as cards and trivia. We will disinfect the iPads after each use to help keep people safe. We are currently investigating other ways to make use of this fabulous acquisition. Not sure how to use them? No worries, our Tech Support Program can help. More details to come…
I mentioned our Tech Support Program and will give a few more details on other ways this service can benefit people. A very tech-savvy volunteer, Mary, comes to our center on Tuesday mornings to help people with technology issues and you can call us to schedule an appointment. Mary can help you with your smart phone, iPad, tablet, computer or TV system. She can also teach you how to join a Zoom meeting, which has become so popular during the pandemic as a great way to “see” your family. If you are unable to come to the center, Mary could connect with you over the phone or even perhaps come to your home. Please call me at 763-295-2000 if you have questions about this wonderful service.
We will be showing one more Christmas movie on the community center big screen on Monday, December 21. You can call the senior center that morning to find out which movie will be shown. As with all senior center events, you do need to register in advance and can do so by calling us at 763-295-2000. Come and watch the movie – it will help you get in the Christmas spirit.
I mentioned in last week’s article that we needed to change the January defensive driving class date. We were able to reschedule the class to Wednesday, January 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The class will be held in the community center Mississippi Room and people will be very safely distanced from each other. People age 55+ are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount.
This is a four-hour refresher course designed for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course. Please mail or drop off $20 (cash or check) to the senior center in advance and checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Class size is limited, people must register in advance, and masks are required.
There is no charge for people to come and play bingo at our center. People age 55+ are welcome and do need to sign up in advance. Bingo is played on Thursdays at 11 a.m. Space is limited, so be sure to give us a call if you would like to come and play.
You can also give us a call if you would like to attend the Bible Study group that meets at our center on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. This is a non-denominational group. and all are welcome.
Help with legal issues is provided at our center on the fourth Monday of each month in the afternoon. The Senior Law Project provides free legal services to people age 60 and over. They can help with Social Security, family law matters, consumer and housing and nursing home issues, Medicare, Medical Assistance and other public benefits programs, and Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives. Staff will be at our center next on Monday, December 28 to provide this valuable service. Please note that help cannot be provided with wills, criminal matters, real estate transactions, or estate planning. You can call us at 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment.
I just want to give you a heads up that the senior center will be closed on December 24, 25, 31, and January 1. I hope you are all able to enjoy the up-coming holiday season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.