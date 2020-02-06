Tonic Sol-Fa to return to Burnsville
Tickets for the April 17 show by Tonic Sol-Fa at the Ames Center in Burnsville go on sale Friday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m.
The ground-breaking a cappella ensemble has been in constant development since its formation two decades ago and stands as one of the leading forces in the world of vocal music with Emmy Award winning arrangements and multi-million selling compositions.
More information about the 7:30 p.m. show and tickets is at www.ames-center.com.
Eagan High School to stage ‘South Pacific’
Eagan High School is putting on the musical “South Pacific” in February, which will mark the first time this iconic show has ever been performed in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District.
Set on a warm, tropical island, this show is billed as the perfect way to escape the winter chill for a few, entertaining hours. The 90-person student production team includes a 50-person cast, full pit orchestra and tech/crew team. It is directed by Jodene Wartman.
It will be peformed at Eagan High School
Feb. 21 and 22 at 7 p.m.
Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.
Feb. 27, 28 and 29 at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased beginning Feb. 3 via the EHS website at eaganhs.portal.rschooltoday.com or at the EHS box office prior to each show.
Daytona 500 chili contest at Rosemount VFW
The Rosemount VFW Post 9433 will have its 2020 Daytona 500 Weekend Chili Cook Off on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Chili must be entered at 1 p.m. with the event running 1:30-5 p.m.
Judging will start at 1:30 p.m.
Prizes are $100 for first, $50 for second and $25 for third.
There is a $10 entry fee with proceeds of the event going to Friends of Veterans to help with their projects to support veterans, the VFW Post and the community.
Attendees can enjoy bowls of chili for $5.
The VFW is located at 2625 120th St. W.
Polar Fest is Feb. 8
The free Polar Fest will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at North River Hills Park, 11501 19th Ave., in Burnsville.
The event will feature snow painting, sledding, ice skating, horse-drawn carriage rides, mite hockey games, a softball tournament, Kidsdance DJ and food trucks.
Attendees wishing to sled or skate will need to bring their own equipment and gear.
The event is being organized by the city of Burnsville with the help of the Burnsville Lions Club.
OboeBass! awarded arts grant
A Dakota County organization has received a grant from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council for a monthly concert series for seniors.
OboeBass! which includes musicans Carrie Vecchione on oboe and Rolf Erdahl on double bass, received a $9,556 grant. The group will present a “seven-part music learning series to 4 senior residences in the Twin Cities area. The programs are a mixture of lecture and performance on a variety of musical topics, designed to approximate the level of a college music appreciation course,” according to a news release.
On Jan. 28, the arts council awarded $272,988 to 28 organizations and projects the first round of its 2020 fiscal year arts learning grant program, which a result of the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund of the Legacy Amendment, the council said.
Farmington Library events slated
Following are programs at the Farmington Library, 508 Third St. in downtown Farmington. For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us/library. Regular library hours: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday noon - 8 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; 651-438-0250.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Books and Beyond: V is for Valentines – Join us for stories and a craft around a monthly theme presented by the District 192 and 194 ECFE Advisory councils. Ages: 0–5, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
Storytime for Babies – Stories, songs, bounces and playtime for children newborn to 24 months and their caregivers. Ages: 0–2, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Open Studio – Work on a current art or craft project while visiting with other makers. Get help with individual projects. New textile techniques demonstrated as requested. Geared for adults and youth ages 10 and older, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Make & Take: Pop-Up Valentines – Create fun Valentine’s Day cards to give to your friends or to someone special. Ages: 10-16, 02-4 p.m.
Saturday, February 15
Fix-it Clinic – Bring up to five small household electronics, clothing, jewelry or other items to get help repairing them at this first come, first served fix-it event, 12-3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.