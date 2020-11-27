With Governor Walz’ executive order including shutting down youth sports, the volleyball season came to an end with area teams playing matches Nov. 19-20.
The Little Falls Flyers closed their season with a split, falling 3-1 to Pequot Lakes, Nov. 19, and sweeping Zimmerman, Nov. 20.
In the loss to Pequot Lakes, the Flyers fell 25-11 and 25-13 in the first two sets, but fired back with a 25-19 win in the third set before falling 25-9 in the fourth.
Senior Kerstin Knopik had a team-best 11 kills and four blocks. Junior Emma Holey had a team-high 13 digs, while senior Taylor Jordan led Little Falls with 20 set-assists.
In the sweep of Zimmerman, Little Falls won easily, 25-9, 25-19 and 25-6.
Knopik once again led the offense with 15 kills. She also added five digs, three blocks and two aces. Senior Ellie Skeesick had a team-high 10 digs to go with four kills, three aces and a block in the win.
Little Falls finished the season with a 5-6 record.
The Flyers graduate seven seniors: Knopik, Jordan, Skeesick, Isabella Dukowitz, Sami Tembreull, Chloe Laager and Sarienna Harakel.
Swanville closed out its season with a 3-0 victory over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Nov. 19.
The Bulldogs earned wins of 25-23, 25-13 and 25-16 to complete the sweep.
Emily Carillo Ledesma led the way at the service line with 15 successful serves including an ace. Sophomore Lauren Miller had a team-high eight set-assists, while senior Rebekah Muhlenkamp, Karley Loven and Abby Bryce had three kills each.
“I’m glad the Bulldogs could end their season with another win. They played as a true team tonight keeping each other going and cheering each other on,” said Bulldogs head coach Tressa Geschwill. “It was good to have the whole team back together for the last game.”
Swanville finishes the season with a 4-7 record.
The Bulldogs graduate two seniors in Rebeka Muhlenkamp and Sydney VanRisseghem.
Upsala’s season ended with a 3-0 loss to Crosby-Ironton, Nov. 19. Stats were not available.
The Cardinals end the season with a 2-8 record, and graduate four seniors: Paige Biniek, Olivia Peterson, Shanna Dobmeier and Audrey Thomas.
Finally, the Royalton volleyball team’s season ended with a 3-0 loss at Eden Valley-Watkins, Nov. 20.
Stats were unavailable by press time.
The Royals conclude the season at 2-10, and graduate seven seniors: Anna Meemken, Amanda Waletski, Jenna Kull, Emily Towle, Katie Costanzo, Kaelee Yourczek and Leah Keske.
