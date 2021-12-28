Police officers and volunteers from Richfield, Bloomington and other departments spent time gift shopping Dec. 18 with youth ranging in ages from 5-17 as part of the sixth-annual Navidad con un Policia (Shop with a Cop).
The Minnesota chapter of the National Latino Peace Officers Association hosted its sixth-annual Navidad con un Policia (Shop with a Cop) event in Bloomington Dec. 18.
The initiative, in which officers and volunteers go gift shopping with youth ages 5-17, aims to provide support for low-income and historically excluded children within local communities, with help from local business, volunteers and members of the public. This year, more than 50 Latino youth and their families from the Richfield and Bloomington communities were sponsored.
“We are honored to participate in an event that provides members of law enforcement and the communities they serve an opportunity to get to know one another, hopefully forging long-term relationships,” said Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne.
“The Navidad con un Policia program is beneficial because it’s one of the many important ways we can continue to strengthen relationships and understanding between our police and Latino community,” Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said.
The officers and volunteers participating in this year’s event represented Richfield Police, Bloomington Police, Metro Transit Police, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, University of Minnesota Police, Saint Paul Police, Shakopee Police, Cottage Grove Police, Saint Charles Police and the Minnesota State Patrol. Other participants included fire personnel from Richfield and Bloomington.
The Minnesota chapter of the National Latino Peace Officers Association has approximately 150 members, hailing from law enforcement agencies across the Twin Cities metro area. The organization also has students, parking enforcement officers, community service officers, detention deputies, correctional officers and business owner members.
