At a ceremony held March 29, a total of 13 district employees were honored as Anoka-Hennepin School District’s 2022-23 Above and Beyond Award recipients.
The recipients include the following employees:
• Billie Davis-Fehr, Monroe Elementary, teacher, special education (ASD).
• Lana Johnson, Ramsey Elementary, teacher, grade 3.
• Rachel Jorgensen, Anoka High School, teacher, work-based learning.
• Sarah Kisiah, Northdale Middle School, teacher, English, AVID support teacher.
• Dominic Krebsbach, Monroe Elementary, teacher, grade 4.
• Sarah Lindbo, Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy, teacher, grade 2.
• Jennifer Peña, Blaine High School, licensed school nurse.
• John Peña, Coon Rapids High School, principal.
• Molly Schuster, Oxbow Creek Elementary, paraeducator, elementary.
• Jacob Southmayd, Dayton Elementary, teacher, special education (ABS).
• Minh Strusz, Hoover Elementary, principal.
• Bill Underwood, Educational Service Center, teaching and learning specialist, special education technology.
• Jacque Weidner, Lincoln Elementary, teacher, special education (SLD).
Sarah Lindbo
Lindbo is a second grade teacher at Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy. Her ability to connect with students and families to promote growth in the students and build a positive classroom community is being celebrated through the award.
“Relationships are the foundation for my teaching,” Lindbo said. “Connecting with students and families is the first step to demonstrating that I believe in them. It is my core belief that all children can achieve great things.”
Lindbo has worked in the district for 11 years. She also taught third and fourth grade at Monroe Elementary School and Evergreen Park Elementary: STEM School of Innovation.
She finds ways to connect with students and families on a deeper level. A recent example was her working with the family of a Ukrainian student in their transition to living in the United States.
“I take pride in cracking the codes of young hearts to find out what makes them part of our classroom community,” Lindbo said. “I have allowed my students to know and celebrate my former students who have overcome challenges by inviting them back into my classroom. They get to see, interact, and learn about many forms of inspiration by being open to learn about and respect others.”
Molly Schuster
Schuster is a paraeducator at Oxbow Creek Elementary School. Her primary role is to serve as a recess para for one of the largest elementary schools in the district, but she is still always asking, “How can I help.”
“It has always been my goal as an employee of the school who also lives in our community to be a positive voice for the kiddos and a good example of kindness.” Schuster said. “My role at Oxbow Creek is to create a safe and fun space for students to play. When I am outside, my goal is to work with students to build social skills and teach them how to work together, solve problems and use their words to tell people what they need.”
Schuster has worked seven years in the district and her roles have grown each year. She often serves as a special education substitute, works once a week in the media center and manages the books in the school’s Little Free Library. This year she has also helped kindergartners with handwriting and fifth grade teachers with preparing materials for class.
“I work hard to get their names right and ask the kids to correct me if I mispronounce them,” Schuster said of her recess para duties. “I really enjoy getting to build relationships with the students and help them find ways to enjoy learning too.”
Jacob Southmayd
Southmayd is a special education teacher at Dayton Elementary School. He has found innovative ways to meet the needs of the students and utilize technology to best serve both students and staff on a day-to-day basis.
“Working with my co-teachers, paras, classroom teachers, and administrators, we tried out-of-the-box ideas that had never been seen at our school before to address social and emotional needs,” Southmayd said. “It took all of us to make the risks worth the rewards and our students express daily how much love and support they feel, knowing that we see them as more than just another student in the system.”
Southmayd has worked for the district for four years; previously serving as an explorations/core teacher at Brookside Elementary School, and a fourth grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School for the Arts. He implemented the use of Google products for teachers and paraeducators to collaborate electronically and increase efficiencies, which gives the teams real-time updates on students to provide support when needed.
“Like our students, I challenge myself to bring my unique skills and personality traits into my duties as a teacher. I find it imperative that I am seen around the school often, offering whatever skills I may have,” he said. “I need to model not only what the students know my job to be, but also qualities of citizenship that benefit the entire school community.”
About the program
“This event, every year, just fills my heart,” said Nicole Hayes, Anoka-Hennepin School Board Vice Chair. “I know what amazing staff we have here at Anoka-Hennepin, but I’m just blown away by this group and the past honorees. On behalf of the school board and foundation board, congratulations and thank you. We are deeply appreciative of what you do for your students first, but also what you do for your colleagues.”
The Above and Beyond Awards involve students, staff, parents and community members in recognizing and rewarding Anoka-Hennepin employees — teachers, secretaries, cooks, paras, custodians and others — who consistently go that extra mile so students can be successful. More than 150 staff members were nominated for the 2023 awards, the 26th year of a recognition program in the school district’s history.
The Anoka-Hennepin Educational Foundation (AHEF) and Anoka-Hennepin Schools sponsor the awards program jointly. Its mission is to recognize outstanding employees for innovation, creativity, caring and commitment. Award recipients were nominated by parents, students and colleagues and were selected by a panel of community representatives, staff and principals.
Award criteria considered included: going the extra mile or exceeding expectations in job duties; making an extra effort to support students’ learning and well being; developing positive relationships with students, families, and/or community; demonstrating exceptional care and concern for students; developing new ideas to enhance learning, solve problems and/or meet district needs; bringing together ideas and/or resources and/or people to overcome difficulties or challenges; inspiring others to do and be their best; collaborating with outside resources; and working effectively with people of different races, religions, values, attitudes, experiences and customs.
