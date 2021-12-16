Augustana Care received the Business of the Year Award for 2019. From left are Apple Valley Chamber Board Chair Eric Allen of Flyte Human Capital Management; Annalissa Akif of Augustana; Jean Andries of Augustana, and Chamber President Ed Kearney.
The Eastview High School chamber choir performs during the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual luncheon Dec. 1.
The Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce held its annual holiday luncheon Dec. 1 and handed out the 2019 Business Awards, which were presented later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over 100 local business leaders attended and heard a performance of holiday favorites by the Eastview High School Chamber Choir, led by director Greg Douma. Eastview High Principal Bruce Miller was in attendance and congratulated them on a job well done.
The 2019 Business Awards were presented by Apple Valley Chamber President Ed Kearney and 2021 Chair Eric Allen of Flyte Human Capital Management. Nominations for awards were taken from chamber members and the chamber board of directors. The winners are as follows:
• Business of the Year 2019: Augustana Care
• Small Business of the Year 2019: ACE Hardware & Paint
• Entrepreneur of the Year 2019: Convergence Financial & Tax
• Volunteer of the Year 2019: Chris Ellickson (Ellickson Photography)
• Legacy Award 2019: Carole Elfstrum (Elfstrum Consulting)
• Business Neighbor of the Year 2019 (outside Apple Valley): 360 Communities (Burnsville)
A standing ovation was given to Augustana Care Nursing Home for its award and care of the community’s seniors during COVID-19. The Legacy Award was presented to Carole Elfstrum, owner of Elfstrum Consulting, for her 40-plus years of health insurance expertise. She was formerly senior vice president of Blue Cross Blue Shield for Minnesota before starting her own company in Apple Valley over 25 years ago.
The chamber congratulated the nominees and winners of the 2019 Apple Valley Business Awards.
