A Monticello man has been charged with breaking into an apartment using a sledgehammer.
Dillon Lyrek, 28 of Monticello, is also charged with breaking into a vehicle at the same location on Seventh Street in Monticello.
Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 13, Lyrek was observed in a confused state inside the apartment complex by a Wright County deputy.
Next to Lyrek was a sledgehammer, the deputy noted.
The deputy had responded to the Seventh Street apartment complex on a report of a burglary in progress. The complainant also noted that he believed Lyrek had also broken into a car.
A deputy arrived on scene to find the front window of the entrance door broken and shattered to the ground. A window next to the door was also broken, the deputy noted. A second entrance door on the inside of the complex also had a broken window.
Next to the front entrance of the apartment was a broken suitcase containing a paintball gun, the deputy noted.
Outside the apartment complex the deputy observed a Jeep with the rear and front passenger side windows broken.
After initially denying involvement in the property damage, Lyrek allegedly admitted causing the damage to the apartment doors and vehicle windows.
In a statement to investigators, Lyrek said he was upset because he awoke from inside his apartment and saw his girlfriend with another male.
Lyrek stated he went outside and could not re-enter the apartment building. He allegedly broke into the Jeep after seeing the suitcase in it. He took the suitcase and unsuccessfully used it in an attempt to break the front door.
He then walked to a garage, retrieved the sledgehammer, and used it to break his way into the building.
Damage to the Jeep and building were estimated at over $1,000 each. Damage to the paintball suitcase was estimated at $250.
