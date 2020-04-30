Anoka County is home to the state’s first forensic laboratory with a method to test for the psychoactive component of marijuana.
The Midwest Regional Forensic Laboratory, housed in the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, now has a method to determine if a sample contains illegal levels of THC.
“We just need to be able to distinguish a legal substance from an illegal substance, since hemp and marijuana are the same plant,” forensic scientist Amanda Vukich said.
The test can tell the difference based on the amount of the Delta 9 THC compound in a sample. If the concentration of the compound in 0.3% or higher, it’s considered marijuana and is illegal, Vukich said.
The 2014 federal farm bill established the legal definition of hemp as containing 0.3% of THC or less, and allowed Minnesota to develop a hemp pilot program, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. In 2018 the farm bill legalized hemp nationwide.
Anoka County’s lab uses a color test, gas chromatography/mass spectrometry and high-pressure liquid chromatography to determine if a sample surpasses the 0.3% threshold, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
State statute doesn’t take into account the purity of a drug when determining charges, Vukich said. The test will just determine if seized material would be considered hemp or marijuana for charging purposes.
In Minnesota, Legend Technical Services Inc. is the non-forensic lab with the ability to test for THC levels. Unlike the Midwest Regional Forensic Laboratory, Legend tests industrial hemp.
Hemp is generally grown for fiber, grain or CBD products. Growers in Minnesota require a license from the Department of Agriculture.
The popularity of hemp products appears to have grown in recent years. Since 2016 the number of licensed growers has increased from 6 to 343, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Early on, 94.7% of hemp acres planted in the state was for grains, according to the department. Between 2018 and 2019, uses of hemp flipped. In 2019, 78% of acres planted were used for CBD, versus 21.7% for grain and 0.3% for fiber, according to MDA.
CBD or cannabidiol products contain nonintoxicating cannabinoids extracted from hemp. Those products include oils, capsules, hair and skincare products, pet products and more.
