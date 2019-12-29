“Things are going very well” — that’s how Anoka County Board Chair Scott Schulte described the first six months of County Administrator Rhonda Sivarajah’s tenure.
Schulte presented a summary at the Anoka County Board’s Dec. 17 meeting of a closed meeting of the board Dec. 6, allowed by state law, for a performance evaluation of Sivarajah.
Sivarajah, had served as District 6 county commissioner since January 2003 and its chair since January 2011. She was appointed by the board May 14 on a 4-2 vote, amid controversy over the County Board’s selection process and its choice to appoint a sitting elected official as county administrator.
Sivarajah started the job June 12, following her resignation as commissioner. Her salary was set at $164,985.60.
According to Schulte, the transition has gone smoothly, things have run efficiently and the board agreed “the county has not lost any ground or ‘moved backward’ since Ms. Sivarajah became county administrator.”
Specific topics discussed at the closed meeting included Sivarajah providing information to the board. Schulte said she had done a good job doing so in a timely manner when asked, consistently circling back to make corrections when a commissioner missed something.
An improvement would be to anticipate what basic or background information would be important to provide new commissioners who may not already have the requisite knowledge base to get up to speed without some assistance, he said.
According to Schulte, Sivarajah has done well leading budget discussions, understanding how important is to start these discussions early in the year.
In addition, she has been willing to improve some old processes and do things in new ways if there is a benefit to doing so; she has done good job of moving from a policy-maker role to and embracing her new role of policy implementation; and feedback from staff has been positive, Schulte said.
At the closed meeting, the board unanimously approved Sivarajah getting the same 3% salary increase received by other non-union county employees in 2020, then on a 5-1 vote, with Commissioner Matt Look dissenting, granted an additional 3% raise.
According to Schulte, the board will conduct annual performance reviews of Sivarajah in the future.
Commissioner Mandy Meisner said it was very important to get information on Sivarajah’s performance from division managers, department heads and staff.
According to Look, Sivarajah “has done a fantastic job coming up the speed” and has worked effectively in her new role, but he did not support giving her a salary bump over and above what other employees were receiving.
“I don’t care what other counties are paying their administrators,” Look said.
But Meisner said the county has to be competitive in the salaries it offers in all areas.
Anoka County is one of only two counties in the state that does not require a waiver to exceed the governor’s pay for its county administrator’s salary.
That’s not going to the be case “pretty soon,” Look said.
Commissioner Mike Gamache appreciated the chance to have the performance review and that it will now take place on an annual basis, something that did not happen in the past.
“We are now on the right track, and it is good we were all involved,” he said.
A special election to fill Sivarajah’s vacant District 6 seat on the board is Feb. 11. Jeff Reinert and Cindy Hanson emerged from a six-person primary election Nov. 5 to be the two candidates on the final ballot.
