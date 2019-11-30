The public is invited to join the Elk River Boy Scouts for a free community Christmas dinner.
The Community Christmas Dinner will be held at the Elk River American Legion from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 25. Home deliveries are available any time. Call 763-441-3150 or Roger Kostreba at 612-281-3306 for a home delivery.
If you are interested in volunteering at the Christmas dinner, call 763-441-4457.
