Columbia Heights, MN (55421)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will increase late. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.