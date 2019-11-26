The Northwest Suburban Conference is not split into two this season, and the first- and second-place teams from last year’s North division are expected to remain at the top in 2019-20.
Andover finished 15-0-0 (20-4 overall) last season to win the North division by five points over Maple Grove (12-3-1, 17-7-1).
The Huskies have several top returners in 2019-20 after finishing fourth in AA state last season. Junior forward Peyton Hemp, a University of Minnesota recruit, led Andover with 63 points (33 goals, 30 assists) last season, and senior forward Jamie Nelson, a Minnesota State University, Mankato recruit, was right behind her with 58 points (19 goals, 39 assists).
Junior forward Gabby Krause, a University of Minnesota, Duluth recruit, was next with 49 points (27 goals, 22 assists), and sophomore forward Madison Kaiser, another Gophers’ recruit, had 23 points (seven goals, 18 assists).
On defense, junior defensemen Madison Clough (two goals, 22 assists), a Yale recruit, and Halle Fields (goal, 10 assists), a Sacred Heart University (Conn.) recruit, lead the way.
The Crimson also reached the AA state tournament and won the consolation final.
Junior forward Tristana Tatur, a Quinnipiac (Connecticut) University recruit, is one of the top returners for Maple Grove. She had 18 goals and eight assists last year.
Junior forwards Lauren Stenslie (15 goals, 16 assists) and Chloe Corbin (nine goals, 13 assists) are also back. Junior defenseman Brigit Goetsch (eight assists) returns, as well.
Forward Mannon McMahon (University of Minnesota, Duluth) and goalie Lucy Morgan (St. Lawrence (New York) University) did graduate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.