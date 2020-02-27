Senior forward Ben Anderson became the second Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey player to reach 100 career points Feb. 21 in the win over Mound Westonka.

Senior forward Jack Campion also reached the milestone this season, and coach Dan Charleston said it is crazy when you take the competition into account.

“We play in the Northwest Suburban Conference and we played in section 6AA, so you have to kind of take all of that stuff into consideration of what they have accomplished over their years of being here,” Charleston said.

