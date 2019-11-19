American Education Week will be celebrated Nov. 18 to 22.
The first observance occurred Dec. 4-10, 1921, with the American Legion and the National Education Association as the co-sponsors. The purpose was to seek ways to generate public support for education. Since then several other organizations have become sponsors including the American Legion Auxiliary.
The Elk River American Legion Post 112 and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 112 thank all of the staff at area schools who provide education of our students and encourage others in the community to also thank them. — Commander Tom Kulkay, American Legion Post 112, President Kristina Dahlin, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 112
