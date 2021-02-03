To the Editor:
Mr. Carl Fruechte wrote a letter to the editor in last week’s paper asking if membership in the new high school Diversity Club would “truly be for anyone, including people that oppose LGBTQIA+?” I’ll let the Diversity Club give the final answer, but I think it’s fairly simple: No, Diversity Club is not for students interested in opposing LGBTQIA+.
Yes, the Diversity Club says they will be there for anyone, and accept everyone for who they are. They strive to treat everyone with kindness and acceptance, but the club’s members need to agree with the club’s purpose. If the Diversity Club’s sole purpose for existing is to love and accept everyone for who they are, as they are, then a member who chooses not to accept LGBTQIA+ for who they are, and refuses to learn how to do so, is not adhering to the club’s sole purpose.
I imagine that the football team’s main purpose is to play football (of course they learn many other life lessons as well). If a student is interested in joining the football team, they come with the understanding that they will be playing football, learning how to play football. If a student joins the football team, but is in actuality interested in playing soccer, and comes to practice expecting to play soccer instead, I don’t imagine you would tolerate them refusing to play football. Would you allow them to remain on the sidelines, proclaiming to everyone that soccer, not football, is in fact the sport to play? You would probably tell them to either learn to play football, or leave and join the soccer team. The football team is not the place for them.
If a student is unsure of how to accept LGBTQIA+, but is willing to learn how to do so, I’m sure the Diversity Club would welcome them with open arms. But the bottom line is: if they are only interested in continuing to refuse to accept LGBTQIA+, or any other person, for who they are, as they are, then Diversity Club is not the place for your hypothetical student.
Amanda Ninneman,
Caledonia, Minn.
