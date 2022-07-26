Mercy1.JPG
Mercy Hospital (File photo)

Allina Health‘s Mercy Hospital, in Coon Rapids and its Unity Campus in Fridley, in addition to United Hospital, Regina Hospital, River Falls Area Hospital and Abbott Northwestern Hospital were all named recipients of this year’s Greenhealth Partner for Change Award by Practice Greenhealth.

Practice Greenhealth also announced Allina Health’s Mercy Hospital along with St. Francis Regional Medical Center (in Shakopee), Owatonna Hospital, Buffalo Hospital, Cambridge Medical Center and Faribault Medical Center are the recipients of the Partner Recognition Award.

