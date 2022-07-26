Allina Health‘s Mercy Hospital, in Coon Rapids and its Unity Campus in Fridley, in addition to United Hospital, Regina Hospital, River Falls Area Hospital and Abbott Northwestern Hospital were all named recipients of this year’s Greenhealth Partner for Change Award by Practice Greenhealth.
Practice Greenhealth also announced Allina Health’s Mercy Hospital along with St. Francis Regional Medical Center (in Shakopee), Owatonna Hospital, Buffalo Hospital, Cambridge Medical Center and Faribault Medical Center are the recipients of the Partner Recognition Award.
The 2022 Practice Greenhealth Environmental Excellence Awards recognizes health care facilities across the country that have accomplished groundbreaking sustainability initiatives and place a strong focus on environmental stewardship. Allina Health’s award-winning sustainability initiatives span across many different areas including waste reduction and recycling, energy efficiency, purchasing and sustainable landscaping.
Allina Health’s Mercy Hospital along with United Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center have committed to pursue waste reduction by converting their food waste into food for hogs. The hospitals send their leftover food to Barthold Farms, where nearly 3,800 hungry pigs await.
“We are greatly honored to be recognized by Practice Greenhealth for the work our hospitals have done to reduce waste and use energy more efficiently to improve the environment,” said Suzanne Savanick Hansen, sustainability manager for Allina Health. “With Allina Health’s focus on being good stewards of our environmental resources through our Whole Person Care commitment, we will continue to work towards a more sustainable version of healthcare.”
