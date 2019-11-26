Based on the Wayzata High volleyball team’s state Class AAA championship this fall, it is easy to see why the Trojans head the All-Lake Conference team with five selections.
Senior setter Olivia Johnson, who amassed more than 2,000 career assists, leads the Trojans’ selections. Many of her assists went to four all-conference teammates - seniors Lily Emlong, El
izabeth Helmich and Kate Long and junior Sophie Jesewitz.Minnetonka finished fourth in the State Class AAA Tournament with senior outside hitter Skyler Germann as the star player. A repeat selection on the All-Lake team, Germann stepped up big to get the last three kills when the Skippers won the Section 2AAA championship over Chaska in a match played at Prior Lake High School.
Head coach Karl Katzenberger of Minnetonka said, “Skyler had a great senior year and was a finalist for the Miss Volleyball Award. I feel she’s the best player in the state at her position.”
Minnetonka’s other all-conference selections are junior middle blocker Kali Engeman and sophomore outside hitter Abby Stanwood.
St. Michael-Albertville was one of the contenders in hits first season of Lake Conference volleyball and had four all-conference selections. Hopkins’ selections were led by eighth-grade twins Stella and Olivia Swenson, who were joined by hitter Chudear Tut.
Eden Prairie has three All-Lake selections - senior outside hitters Emma O’Connell and Izzy Thorne and sophomore middle blocker Kendall Minta.
Edina had a young team this season, but relied heavily on the contributions of its two All-Lake seniors - Grace Hamerski and Kat Warpinski.
All-Lake Girls
Volleyball Team
Wayzata: Senior Lily Emlong, Elizabeth Helmich, Olivia Johnson and Kate Long and junior Sophie Jesewitz.
Minnetonka: Senior Skyler Germann, junior Kali Engeman and sophomore Abby Stanwood.
St. Michael-Albertville: Seniors Sophie Fritz, Mikala Henderson and Samantha Palmer and junior Emma VanHeel.
Eden Prairie: Seniors Emma O’Connell and Izzy Thorne and sophomore Kendall Minta.
Hopkins: Eighth-Graders Olivia Swenson and Stella Swenson and senior Chudear Tut.
Buffalo: Senior Nicole Odeen.
Edina: Seniors Grace Hamerski and Kat Warpinski.
