age 83, passed away at home, with his family by his side, on April 17, 2020 A celebration of life service will be held once current restrictions are lifted. Emblom Brenny Funeral Home of Little Falls is assisting the family. To leave online condolences, visit www.emblombrennyfuneral.com Alfred was born on June 24, 1936 to Clarence and Jessie (Smith) Hoskins in Hillman MN. He grew up on the family farm in Richardson Township. He attended a one room schoolhouse in Richardson Township, and Onamia School, where he graduated in 1954. In June of 1959, he married the love of his life, Patricia A. Leeb. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at their home in Hillman in June 2019. With their union, they had two daughters, Mona and Melinda. Alfred worked at Twin City Milk Assoc. He started as a milk truck driver, and then moved to the Creamery, where he made yogurt, cottage cheese and Redi Whip. He worked a short time at the Onan Company. He finished his career at the Orono School District as Facilities Manager, until his retirement after 25 years in 1998. He and his wife Pat moved to their lake home, which they designed and built together. Alfred loved his family very much and spent as much time as possible with them. He enjoyed pitching horseshoes, working on cars, wild ricing, fishing, dancing, woodworking, singing, playing banjo, country & blue grass music, and a cold Schmidt beer. He was an extremely talented and intelligent man, with a great sense of humor. He is survived by his wife Patricia; daughters, Mona (Jay Behrens), and Melinda; grandsons, Devin (Kristine) Wahlberg, Timothy (Kelsie) Wahlberg; great grandson Owen Wahlberg; sister, Esther Fritz and three generations of nieces and nephews. Alfred is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence & Jessie Hoskins; brothers, Vernon, Lyle, Howard, Allen, Robert, and Gerald; sisters, Helen Christianson and Margie Johnson
