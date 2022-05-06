Sunday, April 24

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 59th Place NE, Albertville

Monday, April 25

- Dispatched and canceled en route - Quaday Ave. NE, Otsego

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 65th Street NE, Otsego

Tuesday, April 26

- Motor vehicle accident with injuries- I94, Albertville

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Lannon Ave. NE, Albertville

Wednesday, April 27

- Grass fire - 56th Street NE, St. Michael

Thursday, April 28

- Dispatched and canceled en route - I-94, St. Michael

Friday, April 29

- Dispatched and canceled en route - 53rd Street NE, Albertville

- Passenger vehicle fire - I-94, St. Michael

Saturday, April 30

- Medical assist, assist EMS crew - Lambert Ave. NE, Albertville

Load comments