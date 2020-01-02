The Albertville City Council amended waste/recycling container requirements and swimming pool fence requirements.
The council also approved a 2020 fee schedule, and authorized funds for the Wright County Rds. 19 and 38 (70th Street) intersection improvement project.
AMENDED
Staff noted that the city wants code language to stay consistent since adopting the International Property Maintenance Code, and identified the following key issues:
Swimming Pool Fences:
• The changes made to the code relating to swimming pool and hot tub fences are fences are required to be between at least 24 inches and no more than 48 inches in height when a swimming pool is present.
• As well as, aboveground pools with a sidewall height of 48 inches or more do not require a fence, provided that safeguards are in place with a locking mechanism in order for the pool to be inaccessible to all small children.
Garbage:
• The change made to the code relating to refuse receptacles; location and screening is additional language specifically stating that garbage cans, waste containers and recycling bins may be kept either within the principal or accessory building, in addition to in the rear or side yards.
FEE SCHEDULE
In other news, the council approved the 2020 fee schedule.
Key issues include:
• Amended nonresident fees for kitchen and upstairs rentals to be consistent with other nonresident fees (same percentage above resident).
• Identified Central Park shelter and key deposits.
• Identified temporary intoxicating on-sale liquor licenses are per event rather than day.
This was done several years previously and is now reflected in the fee schedule.
• Added a “per event” fee for mobile food units.
• Included waste hauler fee.
• Clarified curfew fees to include cost of any prosecution.
• Added the new fines for general traffic provisions relating to truck operation and recreational vehicles.
• Added small wireless facility fee; this ordinance was passed in 2017 but was not included
in the fee schedule.
• Added the new water and sewer rates.
• Ordinance will be effective upon publication Jan. 2, 2020.
COUNTY RDS. 19/38
In further matters, the council approved a resolution approving plans and specifications and authorizing Wright County to proceed with the County Rds. 19 and 38 (70th Street) improvement project near the Outlet Mall.
Albertville’s share of the project is $1,650,143, which includes $237,360 for the Outlet Mall’s share of the intersection improvements. It is proposed the city be reimbursed by the mall for its share by means of a negotiated special assessment.
The proposed project will be funded through multiple funds including the city’s Municipal State Aid account, transportation capital reserves, and special assessments.
The low bid amount does not include the overhead costs associated with surveying services or construction inspection and testing. Overhead and construction contingencies are estimated to be approximately 10% of the construction amount.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.