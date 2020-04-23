Valley Muses literary pages are curated and edited by Elissa Cottle of Stillwater, master of fine arts in writing and published poet. She teaches Creating a Writing Life, a class for adults to write memoir, fiction or poetry. Some Valley Muses writers are her students. The summer 2020 class will be held online 7 p.m. Thursdays, May 21 – July 9.
Cottle also is a professional writer and editor for businesses, organizations and individual creative writers. For more information or for class registration, visit artfulbusinesswriting.com.
Submission guidelines
If you would like your writing to be considered for the summer 2020 Valley Muses page, please email your submission by July 15 to elissa.gwen@gmail.com.
Send one or two pages of poetry, fiction, essay or memoir. Include your first and last name, your city or town of residence, and one or two sentences describing your occupation and or interests. Also include your phone number, which will not be published. The summer literary page will be published July 26.
