TodPetersen_TheaterLatteDa_photoby_JoeDickie_067.jpg

Tod Petersen will take the stage at Crooners Supper Club Dec. 15-18 as part of Theater Latté Da’s reprisal of “A Christmas Carole Petersen.”

 Photo courtesy of Joe Dickie/Crooners Supper Club

Theater Latté Da is reprising its popular holiday favorite “A Christmas Carole Petersen,” starring Tod Petersen, in a new supper club edition playing on Crooners MainStage in Fridley. The show, which has been called “a yuletide must” and “laugh-out loud funny,” plays six performances only, on four nights from Dec. 15-18.

The comedic, heartwarming style show is written by Petersen and Peter Rothstein, Theater Latté Da’s artistic director.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.