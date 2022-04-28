That may be a little dramatic, but I announce with a heavy heart that after two nonconsecutive years I am leaving ABC Newspapers next week.
A month after I graduated college in 2019, I accepted a job at the Sun-Focus, which would three weeks later merge with ABC Newspapers.
My time at ABC has earned me awards I never would have thought I’d receive, like a second place Minnesota Newspaper Association new journalist of the year award. Not too shabby!
I’ve covered beats all over Anoka County, including the cities of Columbia Heights, Fridley, Coon Rapids, Andover and Ramsey, as well as the crime beat and the Anoka-Hennepin, Columbia Heights and Fridley school districts.
I’ve certainly never had an issue with too much downtime at ABC.
As a student studying journalism in college, the only career I saw myself in was community journalism (unless, of course, The New York Times came calling, in which case I’d have made an exception).
In a world where people don’t subscribe to newspapers as much, and trust in the media is diminishing, community journalism has never been so important. Without local journalists trying to keep up with local government and other goings on around town, so many stories would be left untold.
Leaving community journalism is something that hurts my heart — and makes me sad for a younger Emilee’s dreams — but it is time for me to move on to a new reporting position at a business magazine in the metro area.
There, I will get to speak with business owners all over the country about their passions. It will be quite the change of pace, but it’s one I think I’m ready for.
