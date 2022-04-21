It comes around once a year, usually in mid-April.
You might have to fill out some inane personal information to gain entrance (when is everyone’s birthday again?).
Having a lot of kids can be cumbersome, yet get you a few breaks.
More income can be a double-edged sword, with more to work with, yet more inventory to take stock of.
You can try to put off preparation, try to file extensions, but sooner or later you will pay the price — come rain, shine or, sadly this year snow.
It involves a lot of, uhhh, counting.
You guessed it: it’s the Slack Easter Egg Hunt.
Now, on the surface, the Slack Easter Egg Hunt isn’t different than any other. You have your eggs, you have your yard, you have your competitors — errr — family members. The Eggmaster may put a small prize in a few eggs, but generally it’s a pretty simple game of seek and find.
Depending on the family member doing the hiding.
As the youngest child of four, I really only had two jobs growing up: be our mom’s favorite child, and bring the whimsy to family gatherings, a la Willy Wonka. Family Dynamics 101.
One of the drawbacks of being the youngest, though, is that you rarely get to be in charge or get people to listen to you. So when I was a teenager and my siblings all went off to college, and I had the chance to be in charge of hiding eggs before they returned home for this annual holiday a couple decades ago, I jumped at it. And I ran with it.
No spot was off limits: under leaf piles, on the edge of a gradually sloped roof (this one took a few tries), thrown onto low-hanging tree branches. Rain gutters, flower beds, you name it. Occasional snowfall has proven a detriment to concealing colorful eggs, but thankfully there are a few weather-worn ones in the stack to cover with stray flakes.
Adjustments had to be made over the years. More like maps.
After a few go-rounds without anyone able to find all of their eggs — or me able to remember where I hid them — and later on in the spring pieces chewed up by the lawn mower, a more detailed account of where they all were was kept. No matter. This at least kept people from begging to be let inside early to “finish up their taxes.”
Sigh.
The hunt has had to evolve a little more with the introduction of my own kids, as well as nieces and nephews into the mix. Not easier hiding places, mind you. Just practice egg hunts leading up to the big day so that our family can achieve glory. If we can have a dozen NFL mock drafts, we can have at least that many practice Easter Egg searches.
Alas, other adults insisted on helping their own kids find eggs first this year, much to my chagrin (have they not heard the announcements on airplanes about putting your own oxygen masks on first?). The kids seemed happy to win though, I guess, and at least there weren’t any eggs left over to be demolished during spring yardwork.
So it goes.
Does your family have any unique competitions you partake in? Or do you strive for more normalcy like debating politics at the dinner table?
Until the Mother’s Day Medallion search I guess.
Traditions are traditions after all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.