Some Christians and Muslims see each others religions as opposite or different from each other, when in fact there are more similarities than what meets the eye.
Currently Christians are in the midst of the Easter season, which starts with Lent on Wednesday, March 2, and ends Thursday, April 14. Lent is followed by Good Friday, April 15, then Holy Saturday, April 16 and ends with Easter Sunday, April 17.
Muslims also recently started the season of Ramadan that began Friday evening, April 1, followed by Laylat al-Qadr on Friday, April 29 and will end with Eid al-Fitr Sunday evening, May 1. The Islamic day begins at sunset, so for Muslims Ramadan is actually Saturday evening, April 2, through Monday evening, May 2.
Lent and Ramadan are religious observances that are celebrated for very different reasons.
According to Christian teachings, Lent is a period of 40-days that commemorates when Jesus Christ spent 40-days in the desert fasting and enduring temptations of Satan. Lent ends with Maundy Thursday, which observes when Jesus washed the feet of his 12 Apostles and held the Last Supper, as described in the gospels of the Bible’s New Testament.
The next observance is Good Friday, where Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus and his death. Good Friday is followed by Holy Saturday that commemorates Jesus’ descent into Hell to bring salvation to the souls trapped there.
The Easter season ends with Easter Sunday, which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus, according to Christian teachings.
On Easter day Christians attend church services filled with candlelight, flowers and the ringing of church bells. Families also have family gatherings and children often participate in Easter egg hunts or paint Easter eggs, which for Christians are a symbol of Jesus’ emergence from the tomb and resurrection.
Many Christians celebrate the Easter season including Catholics, Orthodox Catholics, Evangelicals, Anglicans, Lutherans, Baptists and more.
For Christians, the Easter season is a period where they spend time in prayer, reading the scriptures and reflecting on the readings, doing acts of service and fasting from meat on Fridays and other chosen things.
For Muslims, Ramadan is also a time for fasting (from sunrise to sunset), prayer, reciting the Quran and reflecting on its verses, and community service.
According to Islamic belief, Ramadan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, commemorates the revelation of the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad by the angel Gabriel more than 1,400 years ago.
Fasting from sunrise to sunset during Ramadan is one of the most important parts of the religious observance. Fasting is also one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayer, charity and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, according to Islamic teachings.
The fast is intended to help Muslims learn compassion, self-restraint and generosity and have more appreciation for the gifts God (Allah) gives.
The fast is broken with a date followed by the iftar, a dinner at sundown. Iftar dinners often take place at mosques with other worshipers.
One of the most important days during Ramadan is Laylat al-Qadr, which observes the night when the Quran was first sent down from heaven to the world and also the night when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic belief.
Ramadan ends with Eid al-Fitr, which is a festival that celebrates the end of the fast. The festival usually starts with morning prayers followed by family and community gatherings, special meals and gifts and games for children. This is very similar to what Christians do on Easter.
There are also several other similarities between Christians and Muslims including they both believe in one God, the same prophets (Adam, Noah, Abraham, Moses, David, Joseph, John the Baptist, Jesus, etc.), angels, Judgment Day, heaven and hell and more.
The more you learn about someone and the religion they observe, you’re more likely to find many similar beliefs and practices.
One upcoming opportunity for people to learn more about their Muslim neighbors and develop friendships is the Minnesota Council of Churches and the Muslim American Society of Minnesota’s Taking Heart events, a long-running program during Ramadan that aims to bring Christians and members of other faith communities together with Muslims for a free iftar dinner and conversation during Ramadan.
The Muslim American Society Blaine Community Center (Blaine Masjid) will be hosting their Taking Heart iftar dinner at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 12175 Aberdeen Street Northeast, Blaine. To sign-up to attend or to find iftar dinners at other Twin Cities mosques, visit tinyurl.com/ytc39eza.
