Following mass shootings in America, politicians have promised citizens time and time again gun control legislation, but very little has been done nationally to heed change. Now, as families bury the 19 students and two teachers from the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the nation as a whole needs to question ourselves – is this really the best we can do?
According to the K-12 School Shooting Database, run by the Naval Postgraduate School‘s Center for Homeland Defense and Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency, since 1970 there have been 2,059 school shootings in which 682 people have died and 1,929 were injured.
On April 20, 1999, seniors Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold murdered 12 students and one teacher and shot and injured an additional 21 people during a school shooting at Columbine High School, located in Columbine, Colorado, before dying by suicide themselves.
After the Columbine High School massacre, President Bill Clinton proposed in an omnibus anti-crime bill to require instant background checks for the purchase of explosives, holding parents criminally liable when their guns are used by juveniles in a crime and raising the minimum age for purchasing a handgun from 18 to 21.
“This is about our community. This is about our responsibility to our children. This is about protecting our children and the vulnerable children themselves from people who are about to go over the line here,” Clinton said at a White House event while announcing the bill, which failed to pass.
In 2000, federal and state legislation was introduced that would require safety locks on firearms as well as ban the importation of high-capacity ammunition magazines. Though laws were passed that made it a crime to buy guns for criminals and minors, legislation requiring background checks at gun shows failed to pass.
On Dec. 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed his mother before heading to Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Newtown, Connecticut, where he killed 20 children and six adult staff members and injured two others before Lanza died by suicide.
“We’ve endured too many of these tragedies in the past few years,” said President Barack Obama, in a speech following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. “And each time I learn the news I react not as a president, but as anybody else would – as a parent. And that was especially true today. I know there’s not a parent in America who doesn’t feel the same overwhelming grief that I do. The majority of those who died today were children – beautiful little kids between the ages of 5 and 10 years old. They had their entire lives ahead of them – birthdays, graduations, weddings, kids of their own. Among the fallen were also teachers – men and women who devoted their lives to helping our children fulfill their dreams. So our hearts are broken today –for the parents and grandparents, sisters and brothers of these little children, and for the families of the adults who were lost. Our hearts are broken for the parents of the survivors as well, for as blessed as they are to have their children home tonight, they know that their children’s innocence has been torn away from them too early, and there are no words that will ease their pain.”
The following month, President Obama signed 23 executive orders and proposed 12 congressional actions regarding gun control that included universal background checks on firearm purchases, an assault weapons ban and a high-capacity magazine ban limiting capacity to 10 cartridges.
“As a country, we have been through this too many times,” Obama said, in a speech following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, “Whether it’s an elementary school in Newtown, or a shopping mall in Oregon, or a temple in Wisconsin, or a movie theater in Aurora, or a street corner in Chicago – these neighborhoods are our neighborhoods, and these children are our children. And we’re going to have to come together and take meaningful action to prevent more tragedies like this, regardless of the politics.”
Unfortunately, legislation to pass a ban on assault weapons and to expand background checks were both defeated in the Senate by April.
On Feb. 14, 2018, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 14 students and three staff members and injuring an additional 17 more people before leaving the school on foot. Cruz was later arrested 2 miles from the school. He pleaded guilty to all charges and apologized for his actions. Cruz is expected to be sentenced Monday, June 27.
“Our entire nation, with one heavy heart, is praying for the victims and their families,” said President Donald Trump, in a speech the day following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. “To every parent, teacher, and child who is hurting so badly, we are here for you – whatever you need, whatever we can do, to ease your pain. We are all joined together as one American family, and your suffering is our burden also.”
Many Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student survivors spoke out against the response politicians made in the wake of the school shooting saying gun control reform was more important than thoughts and prayers. The students founded a protest movement leading to thousands of protests and marches across the nation, including the March for Our Lives demonstration March 24, 2018.
On February 20, 2018, President Trump directed the Department of Justice to issue regulations to ban bump stocks. On March 23, the Student, Teachers, and Officers Preventing School Violence Act of 2018 was signed into law as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act to increase funding for schools for metal detectors, security training and other safety measures.
Following the massacres at Columbine High School, Sandy Hook Elementary School and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, states passed additional legislation and businesses made alterations to their gun policies. Still, gun violence both in and outside of schools is at an all-time high.
Our nation’s most recent deadly school shooting happened on May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos fatally shot his grandmother before heading to the school and murdering 19 students and two teachers, and wounding 17 others at the school before fatally shooting himself.
The shooting at Robb Elementary School has renewed calls for local and national gun reform, from Red Flag laws to expanded background checks – but will this time be any different?
Last year was the highest number of school incidents with 249, where 42 people were killed and 151 wounded, followed by 119 incidents in 2019, where 24 people were killed and 95 wounded, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database. As of Wednesday, June 1, there have been 143 school gun violence incidents so far this year where 48 people have been killed and 103 wounded.
The first recorded school shooting in the United States was the Pontiac’s Rebellion school massacre on July 26, 1764, where four Lenape American Indians entered a schoolhouse near present-day Greencastle, Pennsylvania, and shot and killed the schoolmaster Enoch Brown, and killed nine or 10 children (reports vary). Only two children survived.
The three deadliest school shootings ever in the United States are the Virginia Tech shooting on April 16, 2007, where 32 people were killed (not including the perpetrator) and 17 injured in the shooting in Blacksburg, Virginia; Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and the Robb Elementary School shooting.
The deadliest school massacre though in the United States, and believed to be the 13th deadliest worldwide, was the Bath School disaster on May 18, 1927, in Bath Township, Michigan, where following a failed reelection for treasurer of the Bath Township school board, Andrew Kehoe murdered his wife and firebombed his farm before detonating multiple bombs at the Bath Consolidated School and then dying by suicide when Kehoe detonated explosives concealed in his truck. The attacks killed 38 elementary school children and six adults, and injured at least 58 other people.
For decades, the leading cause child deaths in the United States has been automobile accidents, but as of 2020, it’s now firearm-related deaths. According to the Gun Violence Archive, as of Wednesday, June 1, 152 children (ages 0-11) have been killed, 313 children injured and 533 teens (ages 12-17) killed, 1,386 teens injured so far this year. In total as of June 1, there have been 18,048 gun violence deaths this year, which includes 8,016 homicides, murders, unintentional or defensive use incidents and 8,016 suicides.
The worst gun violence incidents in the United States since 1949, not including the perpetrators, which was one per incident, include the Las Vegas shooting in Paradise Nevada, on Oct. 1, 2017, where 60 people were killed and 867 injured with 411 of those injured from gunfire; the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, on June 12, 2016, where 49 people were killed and 58 people injured with 53 being from gunfire and the Virginia Tech shooting.
Nearly everyone, no matter what their political affiliation may be, nationwide more than likely can agree that gun violence in America has become an epidemic. The question is now, what do we wish to do about it?
Curbing gun violence will definitely require some give and take and a multi-tiered approach. Following Uvalde, many conservatives don’t want any infringement on Second Amendment rights and believe gun violence will be solved with improved mental health services while liberals are calling for extreme gun reforms.
At this point though in the epidemic America cannot do anything. Year after year school shootings and gun violence incidents increase and the death tolls only get worse. Politicians cannot wait until the next mass shooting incident to care enough to make change. America has waited long enough.
