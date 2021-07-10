A man has been arrested after a 32-year-old woman was found dead at a home in Columbia Heights Saturday, July 10.
Columbia Heights police officers responded to a 911 medical call at approximately 6 a.m. at a home in the 5100 block of Fourth Street NE. Officers assisted Allina EMS and Columbia Heights firefighters with providing medical aid, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 32-year-old male suspect has been taken into custody and was booked into the Anoka County Jail on probable cause of first-degree murder. The suspect has not been formally charged.
Investigators believe the incident was an isolated domestic related incident and that there is no danger to the public.
The incident remains under investigation by the Columbia Heights Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
